LG's 2021 soundbars: Smaller, more powerful, better looking

LG has announced a full suite of soundbars to go with its OLED and QNED TVs at CES 2021, including entry-level and higher-end Dolby Atmos models which offer improved compatibility and design.

The new speakers trend toward more compact, all-in-one designs that include HDMI connectivity and a softer, more lifestyle-friendly appearance. For example, the SP2 is a 2.1-channel lifestyle soundbar with "onboard" subwoofers. It offers 100 watts of power, HDMI connectivity, Bluetooth and comes in a choice of two colors -- charcoal or grey.

One of the most distinctive models is the compact QP5 Eclair. At just 11.7 inches wide this pipsqueak speaker reminds me of the Polk MagniFi mini, but offers dedicated Dolby Atmos height speakers as well. It comes with a wireless subwoofer, which offers a push-pull design for less vibration. The QP5 is due in June/July 2021.

LG

The 5.1-channel SP7 step-up keeps the all-in-one design but adds tuning by audio company Meridian, DTS Virtual:X and more power (440W).

Meanwhile, the high-end soundbars (SP11/9/8) include compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2.

The full 2021 lineup is as follows:

LG SP11R

7.1.4 channel

770W

Dolby Atmos DTS:X

Meridian tuning

LG SP9

5.1.2 channel

520W

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Meridian tuning

LG SP8

3.1.2 channel

440W

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Meridian tuning

LG SPD7

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

3.1.2 channel

380W

LG SP7

5.1 channel

440W

Meridian tuning

LG QP5 Eclair

3.1.2 channel

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

LG SN4

2.1 channel

300W

LG SP2

2.1 channel

200W

HDMI and Bluetooth

While competitor Samsung's soundbars have been a popular option LG has the advantage of Meridian tuning while its softer appearance may make it more suitable to people's decors. LG says most of the models, aside from the QP5 Eclair, will be available in March/April 2021 with pricing to be announced.