LG's new 2019 sound bars include Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant

LG

CES 2019 doesn't start until January, but LG is already unveiling products. The Korean manufacturer has announced three new sound bars for 2019 which offer both Google Assistant and surround standard Dolby Atmos on board. The new SL10, SL9 and SL8 will also include support for the Atmos competitor DTS:X.

With built-in Google Assistant, the new sound bars should double as a full-on Google smart speaker, allowing users to request songs or ask the weather with their voice.

The sound bars shouldn't be lacking for audio quality, either: The sound bars lean into LG's previously announced collaboration with high-end brand Meridian, which will contribute sound-enhancing technologies including Bass & Space, Image Elevation and Meridian Upmix for converting stereo content to multi-channel.

The sound bars include the front channels only but users are able to purchase an add-on Wireless Rear Speaker Kit for more immersive surround.

Little more is known about the three models though the company did specify that the LG SL9 is only 57mm deep and includes a gyroscope which configures the sound when it is wall-mounted. (We assume they will come with wireless subwoofers though LG has yet to confirm this.)

The models follow-up the SK10Y from 2018 which was a decent Atmos sound bar but similarly-specified models from the likes of Vizio will bring greater competition at the budget end.

Pricing and availability are unavailable but we can expect further information next month at CES 2019.

