Instant Pot and Google Assistant get together at CES 2019

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi pressure cooker now works with Google Assistant, the kitchen device maker announced Monday at CES here in Las Vegas.

We reviewed the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi last year, and were disappointed with its lack of virtual assistants. Now, voice commands and Google smarts are coming to the pressure cooker. You'll be able to say things like,"Hey Google, set the program on my cooker to rice" and the Instant Pot Smart-Wi-Fi will begin the rice function.

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi cooker already lets you monitor and control it from the Instant Pot mobile app. Adding Google Assistant voice command functionality allows you to control and check the status of the cooker totally hands-free.

