Google leaks Nest Hub Max 10-inch smart display with Nest cam

Google has a track record of products leaking early. Last year the Pixel 3 had photos and prototypes leak ahead of its launch. On Friday, Google accidentally leaked info on its store website about an unannounced device called the Nest Cam Max. On a page showing an illustration of a connected home, there's a written description for the Google Home Hub that reads, "Everything looks and sounds great on Nest Hub Max's 10-inch HD screen and stereo speakers."

The leak, which was first discovered by the site Android Police, also noted that the Nest Hub Max would include a built-in Nest Cam. Aside from another mention of it having Duo call support, there was no word on pricing or availability. At this time, it appears Google has removed all mentions of the device from its site.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.