Google leaks Nest Hub Max 10-inch smart display with camera

Google accidentally leaked on its website a new device called the Nest Cam Max. According to the page, the device would integrate a 10-inch HD screen with stereo sound and a Nest camera ( Nest Cam type ) directly on the device.

This is a developing story.

