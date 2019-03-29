CNET también está disponible en español.

Google leaks Nest Hub Max 10-inch smart display with camera

Google Home Hub + Home Max + Nest Cam + Google Assistant = Nest Hub Max.

nest-hub-max

Google accidentally shared info about the Nest Hub Max which seems to be a 10-inch smart display that combines a Nest cam with a Google Smart Hub.

 Google

Google accidentally leaked on its website a new device called the Nest Cam Max. According to the page, the device would integrate a 10-inch HD screen with stereo sound and a Nest camera ( Nest Cam type ) directly on the device.

This is a developing story.

