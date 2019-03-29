Google accidentally leaked on its website a new device called the Nest Cam Max. According to the page, the device would integrate a 10-inch HD screen with stereo sound and a Nest camera ( Nest Cam type ) directly on the device.
This is a developing story.
Discuss: Google leaks Nest Hub Max 10-inch smart display with camera
