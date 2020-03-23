Stephen Shankland/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Google this weekend launched a website dedicated to providing authoritative information on the coronavirus pandemic. The site -- google.com/covid19 -- offers health information, prevention tips, a map of areas affected by COVID-19, links to local health agencies and other resources. Google said it's also introduced enhanced search results for COVID-19 to make it easier for people to navigate information and resources.

"As coronavirus becomes a challenge in more communities and as authorities around the world develop new guidance and tools to address the pandemic, we'll continue to find more opportunities to connect people with key information to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe," Google's Emily Moxley said in a blog post.

The site launched in the US on Saturday, and Google said it'll be available in more languages and countries in the "coming days." Google also said the site will continue to be updated as more resources become available.

The dedicated COVID-19 site comes just over a week after some confusion around Google's efforts following conflicting announcements by the search giant and President Donald Trump. On March 13, the president said Google was building a website that people all across the country could use to get information about coronavirus testing. After that announcement, Google said Verily, the life sciences arm of parent Alphabet, was working on a tool, in its early stages, focused on just the Bay Area.

COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus first detected in China in December, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic, saying it expects to see the number of cases and deaths climb higher. As of Monday, there were more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus in the US, with cases reported in all 50 states.

