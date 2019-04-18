CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Media Streamers

Google and Amazon settle their long-standing beef (The 3:59, Ep. 546)

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Fold stumbles, and Apple shows off its recycling lab.

359546b
CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now playing: Watch this: Google and Amazon settle their long-standing beef (The...
4:19

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Galaxy Fold screens are having a meltdown: Here's what to do if you bought one