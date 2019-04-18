Google and Amazon settle their long-standing beef (The 3:59, Ep. 546)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google and Amazon finally make nice, agreeing to new integrations for Prime Video and YouTube.
- Samsung Galaxy Fold phones used by tech reviewers are already failing.
- CNET looks inside Apple's recycling lab.
- Mueller's report goes out to the public, with redactions.
