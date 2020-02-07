Sarah Tew/CNET

Are you cord-cutter-curious? Wondering what life would be like without your pricey cable-TV bill? Here's your chance to find out on the cheap: For a limited time, new and returning customers can get . Regular price after that: $30 per month. Thankfully, there's no contract, so you can cancel after that first month -- no harm, no foul.

For those unfamiliar with it, Sling offers live TV channels via your media streamer (Fire TV, Roku, etc.), smart TV and mobile devices. Those channels are delivered over your internet connection.

Sling's Orange package includes just over 30 of them, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. If you're not that into sports, Blue gives you closer to 50 channels. There's a fair bit of overlap between the two (AMC, Food Network, TNT, etc.), which can make it challenging to choose.

Can't decide? Get both for $20 for your first month, then $45 after that.

Sling was already on CNET's list of the best live-TV streaming services, ranking as the top budget pick. Take note, however, that if you want a DVR option, it'll cost you an extra $5 per month.

For the record, my budget pick is , which costs $20 per month for nearly 60 channels and includes DVR.

Still, it's hard to argue with $5 for a full month of Sling. I definitely recommend giving it a try if you still haven't settled on a live-TV streaming service -- or you're just not sure whether you want to.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The Top 5 video streaming services

