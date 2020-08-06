Chris Monroe/CNET

Mesh routers solve the age-old problem of how to get a solid Wi-Fi signal into every nook and crevice of a large home without having to establish more than one SSID and change networks when roaming around your own home. Eero launched the whole mesh network craze back in 2016, and despite fierce competition, still offers one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems you can buy. Right now, you can get the , down from the usual $249.

This three-pack is $150 less than a similar three-piece Nest Wifi mesh router, and covers as much as 5,000 square feet, which should be enough for virtually any home. Additional satellite units are available -- the whole system is modular -- for $99 each. It's not the lowest price we've seen on this bundle; it actually dipped down to about $160 back during the holidays.

In the past, Amazon has run this deal and thrown in a free Echo Dot, and they seem to be doing it again, sort of. Some readers see a free Echo Dot bundled with the Eero on the product page; others do not. Here's my theory: If your Amazon account doesn't already own an Amazon Echo product, Amazon is throwing in a Dot for free. But if you own a Dot, you don't get the offer. Not sure if that's exactly what's going on here, but it definitely seems to fit the data. Either way, the $199 deal is a good one, whether or not it comes with a Dot.

CNET's Ry Crist recently reviewed the new Eero system, and it performed very well. In Ry's words, "Eero is a very safe pick, and maybe even a terrific one, since you're getting three devices for less than Nest charges for two."

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest pricing on this deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.