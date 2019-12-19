Chris Monroe/CNET

Mesh routers are all the rage. They solve the age-old problem of how to get a solid Wi-Fi signal into every nook and crevice of a large house or apartment. These multiunit routers blanket much larger areas than traditional routers and work much more effectively than old-fashioned repeaters. Eero launched the whole mesh network craze back in 2016, and despite competition from a handful of companies, it still offers one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems you can buy. Right now, you can get the Eero three-pack router system for $190, down from the usual $249. And it comes with a free Echo Dot.

It's hard to overstate how great this deal is. It's about $160 less than a similar three-piece Nest Wifi mesh system, and covers as much as 5,000 square feet, which is a pretty sizable home. Additional satellite units are available -- the whole system is modular -- for $99 each.

CNET's Ry Crist just reviewed the new Eero system, and it performed very well. In Ry's words, "Eero is a very safe pick, and maybe even a terrific one, since you're getting three devices for less than Nest charges for two."

If you need to upgrade or replace your Wi-Fi, this Eero deal just might be your Festivus miracle.

