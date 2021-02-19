Get a complete Onkyo 5.1 home theater system for just $300

Onkyo

Soundbars are a great upgrade to any TV with integrated speakers -- and we recommend soundbars all the time -- but the reality is that nothing beats having a real home-theater-type powered receiver with an array of surround-sound speakers. Onkyo is a solidly respectable name in home audio, and the brand's HT-S3900 home theater kit is a great entry-level sound system for any home theater. Usually priced around $400, the when you apply promo code CNETONY at checkout.

There's enough here to launch you on adventure in high-fidelity home audio. The bundle includes a 5.1-channel AV receiver that outputs 60 watts per channel. You get a pair of front channels, a center channel (which is responsible for dialogue), a subwoofer and surround channels. It has one HDMI output and four inputs, along with RCA audio, digital inputs and an AM/FM antenna port.

The receiver supports 4K video and the HDMI output is ARC-compatible, which makes it easy to use the HDMI port for audio that would ordinarily go to the TV speakers. Speaking of speakers, you get a six-piece speaker system with front, center and surround speakers as well as a subwoofer, along with cables.

If you're still listening to TV and movies through the 10-watt speakers built into your TV set, you owe it to yourself to see what it can sound like with a real home theater system. Plus, you get the convenience of switching inputs among various devices and playing Bluetooth audio through your receiver as well.

