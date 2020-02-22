Get a colorful JBL Flip 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $86

Sarah Tew/CNET

Remember when the only way to take some party music on the go was to carry a boombox or to bring your own guitar? In any event, those days are long gone, thanks mainly to Bluetooth portable speakers. They come in all shapes and sizes, but I have a particular fondness for compact speakers that tuck easily into travel bags -- but still have a good amount of volume to entertain a crowd. The JBL Flip 5 is a great little speaker that checks all those boxes, and right now, the when you use coupon code VIBE at World Wide Stereo. That's not the cheapest we've ever seen it. Just a couple of months ago, I told you about a deal in which the speaker hit $80 even. But it's still a good deal and for comparison, it's $100 at Amazon, so you're saving 20 bucks.

The Flip 5 is the latest member of the Flip family (it debuted about a year ago) and boasts IPX7 water resistance, which means not only can you get it wet, but it'll handle a dunk in the pool without any trouble. The battery is good for about 12 hours of runtime. And you can combine a pair of them for true stereo playback.

Here's some good news: In previous deals, the discount only applied to the black model. But the Flip 5 comes in an assortment of electric colors, and as near as I can tell, this deal works with any color you like (I tried a handful of them, and the code worked with everything from blue to red to pink).

This article was published previously. It was updated to reflect the latest information.

Now playing: Watch this: Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker

