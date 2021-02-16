Get 6 months of Netflix Standard bundled with Chromecast with Google TV streamer for $90

David Katzmaier/CNET

Debating the advantages of getting the new Chromecast with Google TV compared to a Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV? Google has brought back a bundle that it hopes might sway you toward its new streamer.

First appearing last year, the Google Store is again offering a bundle of its new Chromecast with six months of Netflix's Standard plan for $90. Google's streamer costs $50 on its own while Netflix's Standard plan, which lets you stream in HD on up to two screens at once, runs $14 a month. Over the course of six months, the Netflix subscription on its own would cost roughly $84, so the savings works out to $44 -- basically the same as getting the new Chromecast for $6.

Those who already have Netflix -- either the Standard plan or Netflix's cheaper Basic or pricier Premium options -- will have the value of six months of Standard credited to their account.

While the Google Store page lists the total value of $77.94, Google confirmed to CNET that it will be adjusted to reflect Netflix's recent price hike, which makes the total value of the six-month Netflix subscription $83.94.

If you decide to return the Chromecast after activating the Netflix promotion you would only be refunded $50, which isn't that bad considering you would also have received six months of Netflix Standard for what amounts to $40 (not including any taxes).

The offer, which appeared first at launch and has since gone in and out of stock, is capped at "three per customer/Google Account." You need to set up the Chromecast to redeem the offer.

Now playing: Watch this: Chromecast with Google TV wants to help you find what...

Google's new Chromecast with Google TV is an impressive streamer, thanks to its updated software, handy remote and tight integration with Google Assistant and YouTube TV. It also has access to nearly all major apps including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (with the notable exception being Apple TV Plus).

All three colors of the new Chromecast are available for purchase, with the promotion running until Dec. 31, 2021, or "while supplies last."