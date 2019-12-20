CNET también está disponible en español.

Get $50 off this Azio Retro vintage-style mechanical keyboard

Made with leather and framed in copper, it's like a Steampunk typewriter that also has Bluetooth.

While I know that keyboards are, like most things, a matter of personal taste, I've been using a mechanical keyboard for years and could never return to the mushy, indecisive world of membrane keyboards. If you've never had the pleasure of typing -- or playing games -- on a mechanical keyboard, you owe it to yourself to try one out. Even a budget-priced mechanical keyboard is a joy to use. Then there's the Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth keyboard, which doesn't exactly fall into the "budget mechanical" category. Azo bills this keyboard as a "luxury vintage keyboard," and it looks sort of like what you'd expect a typewriter on the Hindenburg to look like. It has a leather top plate and is generously dressed in copper. And right now, you can get the Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth luxury vintage backlit mechanical keyboard for $171.59, which is $48.40 off the usual price.

Admittedly, it's a lot to take in visually, and if your tastes don't lean into Steampunk, this probably isn't your keyboard. But if you do like the vintage look, this keyboard crosses that vibe with wireless Bluetooth connectivity (and an optional USB connection). The 5,000-mAh battery runs for about a year without the backlight, or as much as two months with the backlight on.

And yes, if you order soon, you can still get it in time for Christmas. Which means, I assume, that it won't be delivered via dirigible. 

