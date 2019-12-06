Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The streaming wars are heating up. Philo is still offering a free Fire TV Stick 4K when you prepay for 6 months of service, and now Sling is, er, slinging a freebie of its own: For a limited time, you can get a free Google Nest Hub smart display when you prepay for 3 months of Sling TV. Total cost: $75. Pro tip: If you have an American Express card, check out your Amex Offers. I'm told you can get $10 cash back when you spend at least $25 at Sling.

For those unfamiliar with it, Sling is a live-TV streaming service that's accessible on all manner of media streamers and mobile devices. There are two tiers available -- Orange and Blue -- each with a different selection of channels (though with some overlap). From what I can tell, you can choose either tier for this offer. Here's everything you need to know about Sling TV.

The Google Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub) is Google's 7-inch smart display. It has no camera, which some consider an advantage, but it can do most other smart-screen tricks: Play YouTube videos, show song lyrics, load your calendar and so on. Read CNET's Google Nest Hub review to learn more.

As you might expect, after you've completed your first three months, you'll continue to get billed unless you cancel.

If you're a first-time cord-cutter or you've been looking for an alternative to PlayStation's soon-to-disappear Vue service, this is a nice freebie on top of what you might consider an extended Sling TV trial. Take note, however, that if you want DVR, it'll cost you an extra $5 per month.

