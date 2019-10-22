Spotify

Talk about an offer that sounds too good to be true: Spotify is giving away a Google Home Mini to both new and current (!) subscribers to Spotify Premium and Spotify Premium Family.

Ready for the catch? No catch. I took advantage of this offer when Spotify ran it last year, and when it was limited to Spotify Family subscribers. I received a free Mini as promised; I'm looking at it this very minute.

One thing to note, however: This will indeed be a Google Home Mini, and not the newer Google Nest Mini. The former is still a perfectly good smart speaker, and still a $49 value.

To get your freebie, you either need to sign up for a Spotify Premium or Spotify Premium Family subscription ($9.99 and $14.99 a month, respectively) or have an existing subscription to either plan. (If you're in the latter category, look below the promo banner for this bit of text: "Already have Premium? Get your Google Home Mini.")

Needless to say, if you already got a free Mini last year, you're not eligible for this offer. (I know because I tried.)

Assuming you're eligible, you'll receive a "claim your Mini" email from Spotify, then head to the Google Store to redeem your promo code. Your final price should then be $0.

This amazingly awesome offer runs through Nov. 15, but it's also "while supplies last."

Read more: Spotify vs. Apple Music: The best streaming music service is...

Now playing: Watch this: Watch Google Home Mini's new side touch function in action

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new availability.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!