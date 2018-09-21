Fortnite season 5 challenges: It's your last chance to upgrade your Battle Pass

Samsung / Epic Games

With the Fortnite purple cube finally touching down in Loot Lake on Wednesday, it's looking like we're going to have to wait until season 6 to see what riveting, map-changing changes Epic has in store for the game. But while there are still a few days left in season 5, this is your best chance to grind out past week's challenges so you can get as much Battle Pass loot as possible before you have to start from scratch.

Don't forget, if you don't complete the challenges by the time season 5 ends, you will lose out on any loot you didn't unlock.

To make it easier to check challenges off your list, we've gathered every past week's challenges in this post, with helpful tips and screenshots when needed so you can fly through them quickly. Note that we didn't start posting the weekly challenges until season 5 week 3, but for week 3 through week 10, you can click on the "Week" subheads for more detailed descriptions.

Week 1:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (0/500)

Search a Supply Llama (0/1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade Eliminations (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (0/7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (0/7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (0/1) - Hard

Eliminate opponents in Retail Row - Hard

Many of these are self-explanatory, but a couple could slow you down if you don't know where to go. The two that stick out include the Search floating Lightning Bolts and Follow the treasure map challenges.

Here's where all the lightening bolts are (you only need seven of the 20 shown):

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

To get the Battle Star for following the treasure map in Risky Reels, simply go to the ledge above the tunnel near Tomato Town:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Week 2:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (0/1,000)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (0/7)

Eliminate opponents in Paradise Palms (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Score a basket on different hoops (0/5)

Search Chests in Loot Lake (0/7)

Search between an oasis, rock archway and dinosaurs (0/1) - Hard

Sniper Rifle Eliminations (0/2) - Hard

The challenges that stand out here include score a basket on different hoops and the search between an oasis, rock archway and dinosaurs challenge.

Here's a map showing where all the basketball hoops are:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

And here is where you'll find the Battle Star between the oasis, rock archway and dinosaurs:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents in a single match (0/500)

Use a Launchpad (0/1)

Follow the treasure map found in Flush Factory (0/1) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search Chests in Fatal Fields (0/7)

Shoot a Clay Pigeon at different locations (0/5)

Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills (0/5)

Explosive Weapon Eliminations (0/3) - Hard

For week 3, the treasure map found in Flush Factory and the clay pigeon locations are where you'll need the most help.

Here's where to find the Battle Star:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

And here are where all the clay pigeon shooting locations are courtesy of our sister site, Gamespot:

Gamespot

Free Challenges:

Build Structures (0/250)

Jump through flaming hoops with a Shopping Cart or ATK (0/5)

Eliminate opponents in Dusty Divot (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (0/500)

Search Chests in Flush Factory (0/7)

Search between a gas station, soccer pitch, and Stunt Mountain - Hard

Pistol Eliminations (0/3) - Hard

For week 4, you're going to want to know where all the flaming hoops are and how to search between a gas station, soccer pitch and Stunt Mountain.

Here's where you find all the flaming hoops courtesy of GameSpot:

Gamespot

And here's where to find the Battle Star between a gas station, soccer pitch and Stunt Mountain:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction (0/7)

Use Rift Portals (0/3)

Eliminate Opponents In a Single Match (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade (0/300)

Hit a golf ball from tee to green on different holes (0/5)

Follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores (0/1) - Hard

Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (0/3) - Hard

For this set of challenges, you'll need to know where rift portals are likely to spawn and how to follow the treasure map at Snobby Shores.

Here are all the known rift spawn locations:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Here's where you go to get the Battle Star from the map at Snobby Shores:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges:

Deal Headshot Damage to opponents (0/500)

Harvest building resources with a pickaxe (0/3000)

Search where the Stone Heads are looking (0/1) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search Chests in Lonely Lodge (0/7)

Complete timed trials (0/5)

Minigun or Light Machine Gun Eliminations (0/2) - Hard

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers (0/3) - Hard

In week 6, you'll want to know where the stone heads are looking and where to complete the timed trials.

Here's where the stone heads are looking:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

And here is where you can find all of the time trial locations courtesy of Gamespot:

Gamespot

Free Challenges:

Visit different Named Locations in a single match (0/4)

Search Supply Drops (0/3)

SMG Eliminations (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents structures with Remote Explosives (0/8,000)

Stage 1: Search a Chest in Pleasant Park (0/1)

– Stage 2: Search a Chest in Retail Row (0/1)

– Stage 3: Search a Chest in Lucky Landing (0/1)

– Stage 4: Search a Chest in Greasy Grove (0/1)

– Final Stage: Search a Chest in Paradise Palms (0/1)

Eliminate opponents in Lazy Links (0/3) - Hard

Week 7 was the first week we had staged challenges, so we listed all five so you can fly through them as fast as possible. You're also going to want to know where to find the Battle Star from the map in Dusty Divot.

Here's where the Battle Star is:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges:

Place Traps (0/10)

Search Chests in Wailing Woods (0/7)

Shotgun Eliminations (0/4) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage with a pick ax to opponents (0/250)

Use a Rift at different Rift spawn locations (0/10)

Search between three over-sized seats (0/1) - Hard

Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent in Greasy Grove (0/1)

- Stage 2: Eliminate an opponent in Lonely Lodge (0/1)

- Final Stage: Eliminate an opponent in Fatal Fields (0/1)

Week 8 has another search for rifts, but we found that you should pick ones that are not right next to each other. You can use the map above from week 5 to find all rift locations. The chests in Wailing Woods are pretty spread out, so we made a map where all chests spawn (though they won't spawn in all locations every game):

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

You're also going to want the Battle Star that's between the over-sized seats and...well...there's a map for that:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (0/500)

Get Trick Points in a Shopping Cart or ATK (0/150,000)

Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts (0/1) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Stage 1: Search a Chest in Haunted Hills (0/1)

- Stage 2: Search a Chest in Shifty Shafts (0/1)

- Stage 3: Search a Chest in Lazy Links (0/1)

- Stage 4: Search a Chest in Tilted Towers (0/1)

- Final Stage: Search a Chest in Risky Reels (0/1)

Assault Rifle Eliminations (0/5) - Hard

Eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple (0/3) - Hard

Week 9 has you searching for the Battle Star from the treasure map in Shifty Shafts, but you can just go directly here:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

You're also tasked with visiting all seven of the stone heads. Here's a map where all of them are:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges:

Search Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces in Basements (0/7)

Consume Apples or Mushrooms (0/20)

Eliminate Opponents (0/10) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search Chests in Salty Springs (0/7)

Deal damage to opponents (0/5,000)

Search between a covered bridge, waterfall, and the 9th green (0/1) - Hard

Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent in Pleasant Park (0/1) - Hard

- Stage 2: Eliminate an opponent in Wailing Woods (0/1)

- Final Stage: Eliminate an opponent in Lucky Landing (0/1)

Finally, for week 10, the challenges that will be easier with visuals include finding jigsaw puzzle pieces in basements and searching between a covered bridge, waterfall and the 9th green.

Here's where all of the known basements are on the map:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

And here's where you can find the Battle Star between a covered bridge, waterfall and the 9th green:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

That's it: Hopefully you got all the gear you wanted, and we'll see you next season with a season six, week one challenge guide.