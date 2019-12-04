Treblab

If you want over-the-ear headphones with active noise canceling (ANC) capabilities, you have to spend maybe $200-$300 for something from Bose, Jabra, Sony or Sennheiser, right? Not necessarily. If there's one thing I've learned in 2019, it's that there are many extremely good headphones from lesser-known brands with significantly lower prices.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Treblab Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones for just $63.20 with promo code CHEAP20. Price at Amazon: $90.

If you're an audiophile (and/or a techie), you'll appreciate the roster of features included here: Bluetooth 5.0, aptX support, active noise cancellation (ANC) circuitry, an IPX4 sweat/water-resistance rating and a battery that's good for a whopping 35 hours of playtime on a charge, according to Treblab.

How do they feel on your head and sound in your ears? Alas, CNET hasn't reviewed the Z2, and I haven't tried them myself -- so I'll have to point you to the 750-plus Amazon customer ratings, which average out to 4.3 stars out of 5. That's a solid score, and thankfully ReviewMeta indicates that most of those ratings are legit. Fakespot differs, suggesting you have to toss out nearly half the ratings, but I struggle with that. What's more likely, that the algorithm isn't quite accurate or Treblab has the resources to post some 375 fake reviews? The latter is highly unlikely, in my opinion.

My advice: Scan those reviews for yourself, especially those that go into detail. I can't say for certain you'll find the Treblab Z2 on par with, say, a $400 Bose headphone, but if you want ANC, amazing battery life and a very reasonable price, this is definitely worth a look.

One important thing to note: Unlike some ZDNet Academy deals I've written about in the past, this one is backed by a 30-day return policy. (Even so, be sure to read the full policy before buying, just to avoid any surprises. That's wise for any product you buy from anywhere.)

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones

