CES 2019: Ezviz Wi-Fi doorbell has a microSD card slot

Ezviz is back with a new home security device, the DB1 Video Doorbell. Available in the US now for $220, the DB1 features a microSD card slot.

The microSD card is not included, but the doorbell can support up to a 128GB card. Many smart doorbells require a monthly (or yearly) subscription to a cloud service to access saved video clips.

But with a built-in card slot and optional cloud storage services, Ezviz gives you choices.

Ezviz also says its new Wi-Fi-enabled buzzer works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The company also announced a second-gen battery-powered outdoor camera called the C3A. Like Arlo's outdoor cams, the C3A also comes with a base station. Ezviz claims its W2D helps extend the battery life of the battery-powered C3A. The camera has 1080p resolution, two-way talk and motion detection. The base station has an integrated 100-decibel siren. The C3A and W2D are expected to hit stores by the end of March, with pricing yet to be announced.

