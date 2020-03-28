Every live concert and band you can stream on March 28 from your home

Jonathan Daniel/Staff/Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.

With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.

Featured live streaming concerts for Saturday March 28



Dead & Company

Tune in this weekend at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT for the second installment of One More Saturday Night, our FREE weekly #CouchTour 🛋 series. This Saturday you can catch June 15th, 2019's show at Wrigley Field. 💀⚡️

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

5:00 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson will play a #TogetherAtHome living room concert in collaboration with Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Questlove (DJ)



Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Enlarge Image Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more



TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more

When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. Where: Tidal

Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and YouTube

Diplo (DJ)



RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

When: 7 pm PT

7 pm PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Saturday, March 28

Jazzagenturen

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 1 a.m. PT

1 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Pontus De Wolfe

When: 2 a.m. PT

When: 2 a.m. PT

2 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

OLSSON

When: 3 a.m. PT

When: 3 a.m. PT

3 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Tussilago

When: 4 a.m. PT

When: 4 a.m. PT

4 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Alice Bowman

When: 5 a.m. PT

When: 5 a.m. PT

5 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Luciano Leiva

When: 5:30 a.m. PT

When: 5:30 a.m. PT

5:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Stella Explorer

When: 7 a.m. PT

When: 7 a.m. PT

7 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Anna Drvnik

When: 7:30 a.m. PT

When: 7:30 a.m. PT

7:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

LAUV

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jenny Wilson

When: 9 a.m. PT

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Ellie Goulding

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 9:20 a.m. PT

9:20 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Nadja Chatti

When: 9:30 a.m. PT

When: 9:30 a.m. PT

9:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 9:35 a.m. PT

9:35 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Rita Ora

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 9:50 a.m. PT

9:50 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

John Legend

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Dakotaz

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 10:15 a.m. PT

10:15 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Kate Dodson

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 10:20 a.m. PT

10:20 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Charlie Puth

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 10:30 a.m. PT

10:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Thomas Stenstrom

When: 11 a.m. PT

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Dan Smith of Bastile

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 11:10 a.m. PT

11:10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 11:20 a.m. PT

11:20 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

The Lumineers

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 11:25 a.m. PT

11:25 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Johnny Shelton Music

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ Yaya

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jonathan Russell of The Head and Heart

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 11:35 a.m. PT

11:35 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 11:40 a.m. PT

11:40 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 11:45 a.m. PT

11:45 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 11:55 a.m. PT

11:55 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Logan Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ship & Shore

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Steve Aoki

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 12:35 p.m. PT

12:35 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Kalyn Muller

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

When: 12:35 p.m. PT

12:35 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lindsey Stirling

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

12:45 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Shaed

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 12:55 p.m. PT

12:55 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Crea



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Shout Out Louds

When: 1 p.m. PT

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Sacriel

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

1:05 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Justin Wall

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

1:10 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Matt Schultz of Cage the Elephant

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 1:15 p.m. PT

1:15 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Sigrid

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 1:20 p.m. PT

1:20 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Halestorm

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 1:25 p.m. PT

1:25 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Axel Bowman

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

1:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Biffy Clyro

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

1:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Scotty McCreery

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 1:40 p.m. PT

1:40 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Symone French

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

When: 1:45 p.m. PT

1:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lando Norris

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 1:55 p.m. PT

1:55 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Josh Nolan

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Cole Swindell

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 2:10 p.m. PT

2:10 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jordin Sparks

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Gravity Blanket

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ashley McBryde

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 2:25 p.m. PT

2:25 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Brandy Clark

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 2:40 p.m. PT

2:40 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Alec Benjamin

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 2:55 p.m. PT

2:55 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson will play a #TogetherAtHome living room concert in collaboration with Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 10

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Quivers



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kornél Kovács

When: 3 p.m. PT

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

AJ Mitchell

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 3:05 p.m. PT

3:05 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Doddz

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 3:10 p.m. PT

3:10 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Rufus Wainright

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 3:20 p.m. PT

3:20 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 10

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Garth Brooks

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 3:50 p.m. PT

3:50 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Barry Gibbs

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 4:05 p.m. PT

4:05 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

RaquelLily

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

4:15 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)



The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Noah Kahan

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 4:35 p.m. PT

4:35 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Christian French

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 4:40 p.m. PT

4:40 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jack Garrett

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 4:45 p.m. PT

4:45 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

OneRepublic

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 4:50 p.m. PT

4:50 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Dead & Company

Tune in this weekend at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT for the second installment of One More Saturday Night, our FREE weekly #CouchTour 🛋 series. This Saturday you can catch June 15th, 2019's show at Wrigley Field. 💀⚡️

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

5:00 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and YouTube

Will Soloman

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lylak



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

X Ambassadors

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:05 p.m. PT

5:05 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Trihex



Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:15 p.m. PT

5:15 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

MONSTA X



Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:20 p.m. PT

5:20 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

ALL TIME LOW



Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:25 p.m. PT

5:25 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Machine Gun Kelly

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:35 p.m. PT

5:35 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Krewella

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

5:40 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Don Diablo

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:45 p.m. PT

5:45 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

YOLA

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 5:55 p.m. PT

5:55 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Sylmar



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Megan Lenius

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 6:10 p.m. PT

6:10 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Luke Combs

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 6:15 p.m. PT

6:15 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Devon Gilfillian

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 6:35 p.m. PT

6:35 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jacob Collier

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

6:40 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Tinashe



Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

6:45 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

DDG

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 6:55 p.m. PT

6:55 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Spooky Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Thalia



Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 7:05 p.m. PT

7:05 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Kevin Gates



Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

7:10 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Madison Beer



Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 7:25 p.m. PT

7:25 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Subtronics

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 7:40 p.m. PT

7:40 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Kascade

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 7:45 p.m. PT

7:45 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Stray Kids

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 8:05 p.m. PT

8:05 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

SceneofAction

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid

When: 8:30 p.m. PT

8:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Upcoming Live Streams for Sunday, March 29

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lauren Jenkins (County)



Lauren Jenkins will perform her album, No Saint, in its entirety 5 p.m. CT Friday (March 27) and 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday (March 29), as well as conducting a Q&A session and taking fans behind the scenes of the album on Saturday (March 28)

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: StageIt

Jen Tackett



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Raymond Joseph



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Adam Stewart

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Brendan Benson



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Bee Taylor

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 7

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nicholas Jamerson

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

John R. Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chelsea Miller



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Monday, March 30

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 12

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 14

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Tuesday, March 31

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 12

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 14

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram