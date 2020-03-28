CNET también está disponible en español.

Every live concert and band you can stream on March 28 from your home

Watch Beyonce, Jack Johnson, Dead & Company, Diplo, Melissa Etheridge, Miley Cyrus, Questlove and more live music while social distancing. #couchtour

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.  

With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today. 

Featured live streaming concerts for Saturday March 28

Dead & Company

Tune in this weekend at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT for the second installment of One More Saturday Night, our FREE weekly #CouchTour 🛋 series. This Saturday you can catch June 15th, 2019's show at Wrigley Field. 💀⚡️

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson will play a #TogetherAtHome living room concert in collaboration with Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization.

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

gettyimages-1183537427Enlarge Image
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more

TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more

  • When:  9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Tidal

Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.

Diplo (DJ)

RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

Upcoming Live Streams for Saturday, March 28

Jazzagenturen

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  1 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

DJ Pontus De Wolfe

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. P

  • When:  2 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

OLSSON

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  3 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Tussilago

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  4 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Alice Bowman

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  5 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

DJ Luciano Leiva

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  5:30 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Stella Explorer

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  7 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Anna Drvnik

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  7:30 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

LAUV

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  9 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jenny Wilson

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  9 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Ellie Goulding

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  9:20 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

DJ Nadja Chatti

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  9:30 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  9:35 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Rita Ora

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  9:50 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

John Legend

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  10 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

Dakotaz

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  10:15 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Kate Dodson

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  10:20 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Charlie Puth

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  10:30 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

Thomas Stenstrom

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  11 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Dan Smith of Bastile

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  11:10 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  11:20 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

The Lumineers

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  11:25 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Johnny Shelton Music

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

DJ Yaya

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  11:30 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jonathan Russell of The Head and Heart

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  11:35 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  11:40 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  11:45 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  11:55 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Logan Fox

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

Ship & Shore

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

Steve Aoki

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  12:35 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Kalyn Muller

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

Lindsey Stirling

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  12:45 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Shaed

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  12:55 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Crea

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Shout Out Louds

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  1 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Sacriel

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  1:05 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Justin Wall

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

Matt Schultz of Cage the Elephant

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  1:15 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Sigrid

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  1:20 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Halestorm

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  1:25 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Axel Bowman

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  1:30 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Biffy Clyro

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  1:30 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Scotty McCreery

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  1:40 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Symone French

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

Lando Norris

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  1:55 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Josh Nolan

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Cole Swindell

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  2:10 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jordin Sparks

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  2:20 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Gravity Blanket

Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.

Ashley McBryde

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  2:25 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Brandy Clark

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  2:40 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Alec Benjamin

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  2:55 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson will play a #TogetherAtHome living room concert in collaboration with Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization.

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 10

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Quivers

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Kornél Kovács

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. 

  • When:  3 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

AJ Mitchell

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  3:05 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Doddz

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  3:10 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Rufus Wainright

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  3:20 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 10

Garth Brooks

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  3:50 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Barry Gibbs

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  4:05 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

RaquelLily

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  4:15 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

Noah Kahan

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  4:35 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Christian French

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  4:40 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jack Garrett

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  4:45 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

OneRepublic

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  4:50 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Dead & Company

Tune in this weekend at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT for the second installment of One More Saturday Night, our FREE weekly #CouchTour 🛋 series. This Saturday you can catch June 15th, 2019's show at Wrigley Field. 💀⚡️

Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.

Will Soloman

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Lylak

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

X Ambassadors

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:05 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Trihex

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:15 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

MONSTA X

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:20 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

ALL TIME LOW

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:25 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

Machine Gun Kelly

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:35 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Krewella

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:40 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Don Diablo

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:45 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

YOLA

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  5:55 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Sylmar

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Megan Lenius

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  6:10 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Luke Combs

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  6:15 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Devon Gilfillian

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  6:35 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jacob Collier

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  6:40 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Tinashe

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  6:45 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

DDG

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  6:55 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Spooky Fox

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Thalia

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  7:05 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Kevin Gates

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  7:10 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Madison Beer 

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  7:25 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Subtronics

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  7:40 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Kascade

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  7:45 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Stray Kids

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  8:05 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

SceneofAction

Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid 

  • When:  8:30 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Upcoming Live Streams for Sunday, March 29

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service:

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

Lauren Jenkins (County)

Lauren Jenkins will perform her album, No Saint, in its entirety 5 p.m. CT Friday (March 27) and 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday (March 29), as well as conducting a Q&A session and taking fans behind the scenes of the album on Saturday (March 28)

  • When:  11:30 a.m. PT
  • Where: StageIt

Jen Tackett

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

Raymond Joseph

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Adam Stewart

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Brendan Benson 

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Bee Taylor

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 7

  • When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Nicholas Jamerson

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

John R. Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Chelsea Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Upcoming Live Streams for Monday, March 30

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service:

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 12

  • When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Metropolitan Opera  (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 14

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Upcoming Live Streams for Tuesday, March 31

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service:

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 12

  • When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Metropolitan Opera  (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 14

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

