Every live concert and band you can stream on March 28 from your home

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.
With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.
Featured live streaming concerts for Saturday March 28
Dead & Company
Tune in this weekend at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT for the second installment of One More Saturday Night, our FREE weekly #CouchTour 🛋 series. This Saturday you can catch June 15th, 2019's show at Wrigley Field. 💀⚡️
- When: 5:00 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Jack Johnson
Jack Johnson will play a #TogetherAtHome living room concert in collaboration with Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more
TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more
- When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
- Where: Tidal
Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.
Diplo (DJ)
RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!
Upcoming Live Streams for Saturday, March 28
Jazzagenturen
Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.
- When: 1 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Pontus De Wolfe
- When: 2 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 2 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
OLSSON
- When: 3 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 3 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Tussilago
- When: 4 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 4 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Alice Bowman
- When: 5 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 5 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Luciano Leiva
- When: 5:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 5:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Stella Explorer
- When: 7 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 7 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Anna Drvnik
- When: 7:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 7:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
LAUV
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jenny Wilson
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Ellie Goulding
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 9:20 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Nadja Chatti
- When: 9:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 9:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 9:35 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Rita Ora
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 9:50 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
John Legend
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Dakotaz
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 10:15 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Kate Dodson
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 10:20 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Charlie Puth
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 10:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Thomas Stenstrom
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Dan Smith of Bastile
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 11:10 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 11:20 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
The Lumineers
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 11:25 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Johnny Shelton Music
Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
DJ Yaya
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jonathan Russell of The Head and Heart
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 11:35 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 11:40 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 11:55 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Logan Fox
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ship & Shore
Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Steve Aoki
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 12:35 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Kalyn Muller
Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.
- When: 12:35 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Lindsey Stirling
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 12:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Shaed
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 12:55 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Crea
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Shout Out Louds
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Sacriel
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 1:05 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Justin Wall
Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.
- When: 1:10 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Matt Schultz of Cage the Elephant
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 1:15 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Sigrid
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 1:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Halestorm
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 1:25 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Axel Bowman
- When: 1:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 1:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Biffy Clyro
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 1:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Scotty McCreery
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 1:40 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Symone French
Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.
- When: 1:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Lando Norris
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 1:55 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Josh Nolan
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Cole Swindell
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 2:10 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jordin Sparks
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Gravity Blanket
Southern Music Lounge presents Corona Fest 2020! A three day online music festival celebrating southern music artists.
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Ashley McBryde
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 2:25 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Brandy Clark
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 2:40 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Alec Benjamin
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 2:55 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jack Johnson
Jack Johnson will play a #TogetherAtHome living room concert in collaboration with Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 10
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Quivers
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Kornél Kovács
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
AJ Mitchell
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 3:05 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Doddz
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 3:10 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Rufus Wainright
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 3:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 10
- When: 3:30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Garth Brooks
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 3:50 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Barry Gibbs
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 4:05 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
RaquelLily
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 4:15 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
Noah Kahan
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 4:35 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Christian French
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 4:40 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jack Garrett
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 4:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
OneRepublic
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 4:50 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Dead & Company
Tune in this weekend at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT for the second installment of One More Saturday Night, our FREE weekly #CouchTour 🛋 series. This Saturday you can catch June 15th, 2019's show at Wrigley Field. 💀⚡️
- When: 5:00 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.
Will Soloman
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Wedren
Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Lylak
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
X Ambassadors
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:05 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Trihex
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:15 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
MONSTA X
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
ALL TIME LOW
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:25 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 10
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Machine Gun Kelly
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:35 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Krewella
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:40 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Don Diablo
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
YOLA
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 5:55 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Sylmar
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Megan Lenius
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 6:10 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Luke Combs
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 6:15 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Devon Gilfillian
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 6:35 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jacob Collier
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 6:40 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Tinashe
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 6:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DDG
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 6:55 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Spooky Fox
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Thalia
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 7:05 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Kevin Gates
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 7:10 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Madison Beer
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 7:25 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Subtronics
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 7:40 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Kascade
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 7:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
Stray Kids
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 8:05 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
SceneofAction
Tons of musicians will perform at Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. #twitchstreamaid
- When: 8:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Upcoming Live Streams for Sunday, March 29
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Lauren Jenkins (County)
Lauren Jenkins will perform her album, No Saint, in its entirety 5 p.m. CT Friday (March 27) and 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday (March 29), as well as conducting a Q&A session and taking fans behind the scenes of the album on Saturday (March 28)
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: StageIt
Jen Tackett
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Raymond Joseph
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Adam Stewart
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Brendan Benson
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Bee Taylor
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 7
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Nicholas Jamerson
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Wedren
Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 10
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
John R. Miller
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Chelsea Miller
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
Upcoming Live Streams for Monday, March 30
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 12
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 14
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
Upcoming Live Streams for Tuesday, March 31
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 12
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 14
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
