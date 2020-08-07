ESPN Plus monthly plan increasing to $6, report says

ESPN

Beginning Aug. 12, new ESPN Plus subscribers will pay $5.99 a month, up one dollar from the current rate, according to a Friday report. This comes as sports like basketball and golf resume following a months-long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current monthly subscribers will continue paying $4.99 a month for the next year, ESPN told Variety, though that could change. The year-long ESPN Plus subscription will stay at $49.99 a year, according to the report, and the bundle which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu with ads will also remain at $12.99 a month.

ESPN didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

ESPN Plus launched in 2018 and racked up one million subscribers in its first five months. The platform features live events, original programming and on-demand content.