Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink internet service now has 10,000 users

SpaceX

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service now has more than 10,000 users, the company has revealed. In a filing to the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday, Elon Musk's Starlink said its network is also already providing 100/20Mbps internet speeds or above.

"Starlink's performance is not theoretical or experimental," the filing, reported earlier Thursday by CNBC, says. "Over 10,000 users in the United States and abroad are using the service today."

SpaceX aims to improve internet speeds with satellite service Starlink. It's sending thousands of small satellites into orbit, which form constellations of flying routers that beam connectivity back to Earth.

Earlier Thursday, SpaceX sent another 60 flying routers into space to deploy a wider Starlink service, with more slated to blast off on Friday.

The FCC in December awarded SpaceX almost $885.5 million as part of a program to help bring high-speed internet to rural areas in the US. Phase one of the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction assigned SpaceX with 642,925 locations to serve across 35 states.