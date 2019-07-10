Angela Lang/CNET

Looking to smarten up your home? Look no further: A whole bunch of Google Home and Nest products are on sale at Walmart, many with considerable discounts.

For example, you can get the Google Home Mini for $25, which is just about 50% off the regular price. Want bigger sound? The full-size Google Home is $69, a savings of $30.

Some other noteworthy deals in this sale:

It's worth noting that virtually every Amazon Echo smart device will be on sale during Prime Day, and in fact the Echo Dot has already been slashed to just $25 -- same as the Google Home Mini.

This story was published earlier and has been updated to confirm that the deals mentioned are still available.

