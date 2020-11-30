Dyson Cyber Monday deals: Discounts on Dyson V10 plus deals on refurbs

Deal Savings Price









Cyber Monday has arrived, and while a lot of Dyson vacuum deals have come and gone since Black Friday, you can still find a few bargains out there. Dyson, one of the most highly regarded vacuum brands, has some great deals happening right now. Check out the best Dyson discounts on cordless vacuums, a heating-cooling air purifier and other Dyson products below. You can also find some good discounts on refurbished models at Walmart.

Prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but tend to fluctuate. Check back often, as we'll be updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired discounts.

Black Friday deals available now

Refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean, Dyson V8 Animal, other vacs at Walmart: Up to 50% Save $70 or more (varies from model to model) Dyson If you're determined to buy a Dyson vacuum but can't find the deal you want (a lot of them are sold out or expired) you might find a good deal on a refurbished model at Walmart today. The retailer just launched a page with deals on a bunch of current and slightly older vacs. The refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean normally goes for $379, but you can get it today for $279. A few V8 and V7 refurbs have discounts as well.

Best Buy Get the V10 Animal stick vac for $100 off at both Best Buy and Target. This cordless model delivers 55% more suction than the V7 and an hour of runtime using the battery.

Dyson The Dyson V8 boasts 15% more suction than the V7, according to Dyson. Normally $380, the Motorhead version drops to $295 at Target today only.

Best Buy To be clear, this Dyson isn't cordless, but that means it's got a lot more oomph than many of the smaller stick models. And this week, it'll be 40% off at Best Buy, Kohl's and elsewhere. Just note this model supposedly dipped to as low as $212 during the 2019 Black Friday season.

Home Depot Dyson's "entry-level" corded vacuum usually costs $350, but that price has dropped to a much more reasonable $199.

Black Friday deals coming soon

Dyson Dyson's V7 Animal normally costs $400, but it's getting a whopping 50% discount this week. Best Buy has confirmed this price will be available by Saturday, Nov. 28.