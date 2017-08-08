Disney to leave Netflix to start its own streaming service

Marvel

"Captain America: Civil War," "Moana" and other Disney films currently streaming on Netflix won't be there much longer, according to the Walt Disney Company.

Disney announced Tuesday that they will launch their own subscription service in 2019 that will become the new home to films from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and others under its umbrella. Those 2019 films will include "Toy Story 4," the next sequel to "Frozen" and the live-action remake of "The Lion King."

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to CNBC that while Disney has had a "good relationship" with Netflix, his company is going to exercise an option in their agreement to leave the service.

The move is a big shift for Disney, who first announced this agreement with Netflix in 2012 to make that service the exclusive home for its films starting in 2016. Those movies just began to pop up on Netflix in September 2016.

Netflix did not immediately return CNET's comment about the announcement.