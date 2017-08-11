Netflix reportedly hopes to keep Marvel, Star Wars movies

1:43 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

If your heart plummeted like mine did on Tuesday when Disney announced it would be creating its own streaming service and pulling its content from Netflix, you might be able to pick it up off the floor.

According to a Reuters report, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandow says the two companies are still in talks about the future of at least the Marvel and Star Wars (Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Disney) content.

Since Disney's service isn't slated to launch until 2019, we'll probably be hearing a lot of talk about talks as the negotiations continue.

Netflix and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.