Disney Plus at $7? Just take this parent’s money already

In my house every Friday is Family Movie Night. Three kids aged 9, 7 and 3, take turns every week choosing the film they want to watch. Or rewatch. Or fight over watching for the fourth time.

Their negotiations often start days before and become more heated as the fateful night approaches. Upon hearing that the youngest wants to watch Cars again, his sisters inevitably begin their subtle tugs toward an acceptable substitute like CoCo or Moana.

Sometimes I step in and play arbiter, especially if a movie is available "for free" as part of a subscription. "Kids, Moana isn't on Netflix anymore so it's $4 to rent. How about Incredibles 2?"

Usually they ignore my thrifty suggestions. "Fine," I think to myself, "it's just $4." A small price to pay for entertainment harmony, and Moana is really good. But I sure would love the option to watch it, and any number of other great Disney movies, as part of an affordable subscription.

You've already got a friend in me, Disney Plus

Disney just announced the details of Disney Plus, its new standalone streaming service. Available November 12, it costs $7 per month and sounds like our inevitable new destination for Family Movie Night.

My #8: As a parent with kids of a certain age, do I have any way whatsoever to avoid subscribing? https://t.co/ivjlW7BxET — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 11, 2019

Every Pixar movie will be on Disney Plus, available to stream any time. That includes all the Toy Stories, Cars, Inside Out, Monsters Inc, A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory and Wall-E. It will also have scads of other Disney movies including Frozen, 101 Dalmatians, Lady and the Tramp, Mary Poppins, The Parent Trap, The Little Mermaid and, yes, The Princess Diaries.

What do all of these titles have in common? The kids have chosen every single one for Family Movie Night, many of them more than once. A lot of The Princess Diaries went over my 3-year-old's head, but the older girls loved it.

We all watched Dumbo in the theater a couple weeks ago -- to rave kid reviews -- and my girls are already talking about Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4. The oldest is begging me to let her watch Captain Marvel. All of four and more will be available to stream (without a rental fee, four of Daddy's favorite words) exclusively on Disney Plus.

Beyond movie night there's plenty of other kid fun in the offing. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Duck Tales and Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan are shows my kids know and love. And I'm quite confident they'll enjoy Monsters at Work and Magic of the Animal Kingdom, two exclusive TV series coming to Disney Plus in year 1.

Think of the children!

OK, $7 every month or $70 for a yearly subscription isn't chump change, and these things add up. I can't see myself quitting Netflix or Hulu, for example (although the promise of a discounted Disney Plus / Hulu bundle has me very interested), and there's only so many subscriptions I can afford. Subscription fatigue is strong in this one.

If Disney had priced its service at $13 (the same as Netflix) or even $10 it might be a tougher call. But there's something about $7 that feels just right, at least for my budget. Even if that $7 subscription saves me just one $5 rental fee, it's totally worth it -- in part because Disney Plus has a bunch of other stuff that makes my parental heart twitterpate.

There's unlimited downloads iPad with movies and TV shows for long car trips, camping and plane rides.

iPad with movies and TV shows for long car trips, camping and plane rides. My kids already love (and spend time customizing) avatars and profiles on Netflix and the Disney Now app, so they'll be right at home with Disney Plus's versions.

It's just a matter of time before they're old enough to watch Star Wars and, yes Marvel, and paying for those individually really adds up.

The National Geographic stuff is the perfect parental screen time sop. It's educational, right? Sayonara, guilt!

I can have them each kick in $1 every month from their allowances and teach them the value of money. "Clean up or I'm cancelling Disney Plus."

Screenshot by David Katzmaier/Netflix

Seriously, I'm getting this for my kids you guys

As if all that kid stuff wasn't enough, there's the Disney Plus lineup for grownups helping justify part of that $7.

Until a couple weeks ago I wasn't a Marvel fan, but midway through my binge-race to watch every Marvel film before Avengers: Endgame, that's no longer the case. Turns out a lot of these comic book movies are pretty darn good, and I can even see myself wanting to rewatch a few. I'm curious about the spin-off series centered around The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Scarlet Witch and Vision, and the upcoming films, starting with Captain Marvel and including Endgame will also find an exclusive home on Disney Plus.

Of course I love Star Wars too, and until my kids are old enough to binge that series with me, I'd definitely watch The Mandalorian. The same goes for the final installment, Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker.

Like many parents, the word Disney for me is synonymous with quality family entertainment. One of our best trips was a visit to Disneyland last summer. My father grew up in Southern California, had a lifetime pass to Disneyland, and loved the classic films so much he recorded a bunch to Betamax. We'd sit around watching Robin Hood and Fantasia for my own childhood family movie nights. My kids today understand my job largely with the help of an iconic Goofy short.

Walt, you win again. Now, about that discounted Hulu bundle...