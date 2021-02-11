Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt hit by ransomware attack, source code leaked

CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red, developed of Cyberpunk 2077, revealed Tuesday its network was hacked and shared a ransom note left by the hackers on Twitter. The attackers claimed to have got hold of source code for Cyberpunk, The Witcher 3, an "unreleased version of Witcher 3" and spinoff card game Gwent.

The hackers threatened to release the games' source code, along with documents from the Polish game studio's accounting, legal and other departments if they don't "come to an agreement." It appears the hackers weren't kidding.

An auction appears on a hacker forum for the source code of one of CD Projekt's card game, Gwent according to The Verge Thursday. The thieves are looking for $1 million as a starting bid or $7 million to buy it outright. Cybersecurity firm Kela believe the auction is legit.

CD Projekt doesn't think any personal data of players or users of its services has been compromised, and said it won't give in to the hackers' demands or negotiate with them.

The ransom note alluded to Cyberpunk's rocky launch in December. Console versions of CD Project's massively hyped sci-fi game were beset with performance issues and bugs, even on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The game studio recommended former employees enable fraud alerts for their personal information, but it had no evidence that those details were accessed by the hackers, according to a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Sony and Microsoft both removed Cyberpunk from their digital stores and offered refunds to unhappy customers after widespread reports that the game was nearly unplayable on base PS4 and Xbox One hardware (the original 2013 versions of the consoles).

The developer's co-founder ultimately acknowledged in an apology video that the console version of its game "did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet" and outlined its plans for fixing the problems through patches.