No need to despair if you missed out on Black Friday deals, because Cyber Monday is here -- and it's in full force with lots more bargains. Even this jaded Cheapskate is impressed by the discounts you'll find today.
You may want to start with Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, some deals of which are highlighted below. You can also find some great bargains at Costco, and be sure to check stores such as GameStop, Target and Walmart for their deals as well.
But if you're looking to spend your hard-earned currency on the cream of the Cyber Monday crop, scroll down for some of the best deals you can get today. Note that prices and availability are accurate at the time we published this (last updated Nov. 26 at 2 a.m. PT), but could change without notice.
Originally published Nov. 1.
Update, Nov. 26, 2 a.m. PT: New deals have been added to the post and expired deals removed.
Apple iPad (fifth-gen) $300 (save $129)
Another bonkers iPad deal. Get on it! Note this is the fifth-gen model from 2017, not the latest iPad.
Bose QuietComfort QC25: $115 (save $80)
If you want one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market and don't care if it's wireless, QVC still has the Bose QuietComfort QC25 -- Apple version -- for $115 (with promo code TEN4U for first-time QVC shoppers). Want it for Android? Same price, same promo code.
Huawei Honor View 10 phone: $349 (save $150)Andrew Hoyle/CNET
This powerhouse dual-camera phone was already a compelling buy at $499.
Save big on all kinds of SanDisk storageScreenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET
SD and microSD cards, rugged external SSDs, thumb drives and more are all discounted on Amazon right now -- up to 75 percent.
Fitbit Versa: $149 (save $50)Josh Miller/CNET
The Versa is arguably the best Apple Watch alternative you can buy, and sales have been extremely rare up till now. If you strike out at Walmart, Target currently has it for the same price, as does Best Buy. Amazon previously had this deal, but was out of stock at time of publication.
Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 (save $20)Taylor Martin/CNET
Last year's Dot is still plenty good, especially at this price. Who cares about a fabric cover?
Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 (save $26)Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
The latest and greatest Dot smart speaker for over 50 percent off? Yes, please.
Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50)Brian Bennett/CNET
That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays. Walmart's deal includes a $10 movie credit for Walmart's Vudu streaming service. Want one for yourself and one as a gift? Costco has a two-pack for $190.
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle: $229 (save $70)Microsoft
The One S delivers 4K Ultra HD gaming goodness, while the bundle delivers three full games: Battlefield V, Battlefield: 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution.
Walabot DIY Wall Scanner: $50 ($50 off)Walabot
Typical stud finders? Flawed at best. The Walabot piggybacks onto your Android phone (sorry, iPhone users) and scans the insides of concrete or drywall. It can spot wood studs, metal studs, pipes, electrical lines and so on. It can also detect movement, in case you're trying to catch a critter.
Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick.
Appliances at Home Depot: Save up to 40 percentHome Depot
If you've been holding off on buying a big appliance, this might be the time to buy. The Depot has discounts on a variety of refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, and you get extra savings with multiple appliance purchases. (Buy three items, for example, and you'll instantly get $150 off.)
Appliances at Lowe's: Save up to 40 percentLowe's
Not to be outdone, Lowe's also cut prices for Black Friday and on through Cyber Monday. And like Home Depot, the store is offering extra savings on multiple appliances. The difference here is that those savings come in the form of a Lowe's gift card, not a cash discount.
Save an extra 10 percent on refurbished tech at DecluttrDecluttr
Before you spend big bucks on a new phone, consider spending smaller bucks on a refurbished one. Gear recycler Decluttr is offering an extra 10 percent off all refurbished tech when you apply promo code TECH10 at checkout.
Apple Watch Series 3: $199 (save $80)Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET
Black Friday sales had the Series 3 at its all-time low price for $199, but those are all sold out -- at retail, anyway. Amazon was matching that price for Cyber Monday, but it was out of stock at time of publication.
Polk Audio Command Bar with Alexa: $199 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
This voice-powered sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and a dialogue-enhancing Voice Adjust option. The Command Bar has never been priced lower, but this deal was sold out at time of publication.
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB with Red Dead Redemption 2, $200 (save $100)CNET screenshot
Yes! We've been hoping this was gonna happen. Another $200 PS4, this time with Red Dead Redemption 2. This won't last long. Go! Go! Go!
Note: Looks like it's out of stock already. We'll update if the deal comes back.
Read more: Cyber Monday TV deals 2018: The best and the cheapest
