Comcast launches home schooling resources on Xfinity

Comcast

Comcast has announced bringing 2,000 hours of kids' shows and movies to Xfinity on Demand streaming video customers for free. It's part of the internet provider's aim of providing educational content available for children and parents self-isolating or quarantining at home during the spread of the coronavirus.

The education collection is being organized by grade level, from Kindergarten until 12th grade. It includes topics and tutorials across history, English, math, science, social studies, reading, yoga, biographies, animals and arts.

"Xfinity is making thousands of hours of educational programming and resources available to our customers through Xfinity on Demand as we know how challenging it is for families right now who are suddenly homeschooling young children – many with both parents working," Rebecca Heap, SVP of video and entertainment at Comcast, said.

Some of the collection -- which is being provided in partnership with Common Sense Media -- is also available on devices with the Xfinity Stream app and website, and on Xfinity Flex.

