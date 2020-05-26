Sarah Tew/CNET

Today's deal is an update of one from a couple weeks ago, albeit a different version of the product at a different price point. As I noted then (and have mentioned countless times in the past), TV speakers are terrible. And if you happen to be -- sigh -- over 50 like myself, you should probably consider a soundbar that can enhance dialogue, making voices easier to hear.

Here's a great deal on just such a product: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the . Regular price: $300. This is a full-size soundbar, suitable for living rooms. The previous deal was for a smaller one. (If Amazon's supply runs out, which happened last time, you can also )

The SB380 incorporates three 2-inch full-range speakers and one 4-inch subwoofer. It measures just over 35 inches wide and can sit in front of your TV or mount on a wall.

I briefly tested one in my living room. As with the similar AV155 that I'd tried previously, I noticed an immediate improvement in overall sound quality. Pressing the AccuVoice button on the remote cycles through six different levels of dialogue enhancement -- almost overkill, to be honest, but it sure does work well.

There's also a feature called Output Leveling, which prevents big spikes in volume (like when commercials come on or there's a noisy action scene). And I was able to "train" the speaker to recognize commands from my Roku remote, definitely a welcome option. However, there's no Bluetooth here, something to consider if you want a speaker that's good for listening to music when the TV's off.

Check out CNET's Zvox SB380 review to learn more. One big ding was the $300 price tag, but obviously $170 is a lot more palatable. That's why my dad is definitely getting one of these for Father's Day; he's constantly cranking the volume way up in order to hear dialogue, much to the chagrin of my mom.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Zvox SB380 sound bar offers better TV sound quicker

Get a 1-year Family Handyman subscription for $5

The quarantine life means you may have time to finally tackle those home projects, like installing slide-out shelves in your kitchen cabinets or, I don't know, building a gazebo. Over the years I've found Family Handyman to be an invaluable resource for stuff like that, and right now you can . That's for either the print or Kindle edition. (My advice: go print, because then you can dog-ear useful pages or even rip them out to tack up in the garage, workshop, etc.

Just be sure to take note of the auto-renewal requirement, which goes into effect immediately and continues until you cancel (which you can do at any time).

I'm not especially handy myself, but I always learn at least one new and/or helpful thing in each issue. For a mere $5, this subscription will more than pay for itself.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.