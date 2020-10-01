Buy a Sonos speaker, spend 6 months with The Mandalorian for free

Sonos

Sonos remains one of my favorite audio companies. It has managed to stay relevant in the age of Spotify and Alexa, and keeps releasing awesome whole-house connected speaker systems. Earlier this summer, Sonos refreshed its soundbar line with the Atmos-compatible Sonos Arc, and right now the company is offering a cool deal to induce you to add one to your home theater. If you thrown in for free.

CNET has reviewed both the Arc and Beam, and heaped praise on both. In his review of the Arc, CNET's Ty Pendlebury concluded that "the Arc is simply one of the best soundbars you can buy." Meanwhile, the Beam fared almost as well -- CNET's review asserts that "Sonos Beam is a feature-packed, voice-operated soundbar with unmatched flexibility."

For the month of October, Sonos is throwing in Disney Plus when you buy either those speakers, as well as a number of speaker sets. The timing is great, because this gives you enough time to binge the first season of The Mandalorian before the second season drops on Oct. 30.

Of course, the usual caveat applies -- you need to be a new Disney Plus subscriber to take advantage of the deal.

