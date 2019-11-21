CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Half-Life: Alyx Disney Plus Lizzie McGuire reboot Black Friday Apple Watch, Fitbit deals Joker sequel Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday PS4 deals and bundles from $200 this weekend

Sony has an amazing line-up of early Black Friday deals and bundles that commence at midnight this Sunday.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black Friday 2019 is the last hurrah for the most recent generation of game consoles. By this time next year, we'll all be upgrading to the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox, which might help to explain some of the incredible deals Sony and Microsoft have announced for this holiday season (see Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox deals). 

But even bigger news is that the sales timeline has been accelerated: All these PS4 deals go into effect at 12 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 24 (Saturday 9 p.m. PT). And in case there was any doubt, we now know for sure that GameStop will offer the same deals on PS4 consoles, games and accessories starting this weekend as well.

Most of Sony's offerings were already a known quantity thanks to earlier announcements from Best Buy, Walmart and Target. But Sony has reaffirmed its offerings in full. With a nod to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot, let's get to the good stuff. 

First, some quick takeaways:

Now, let's look at the console bundles in more detail.

Black Friday 2019

PS4 Slim 1TB with 3 games: $199

Includes Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and The Last of Us
Sony

If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids.

This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24. 

$199 at Best Buy

PSVR 5-game bundle for $199

Virtual Reality hardware plus 5 great games
Sony

Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of just $199:

This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.

$199 at Best Buy

PSVR with full accessories plus 2-game bundle for $250

Includes motion controllers, motion camera and 2 games
Sony

If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR.

This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.

$249 at Best Buy

PS4 Pro for $300

The discounted PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple locations. 

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.