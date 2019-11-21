Black Friday PS4 deals and bundles from $200 this weekend

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday 2019 is the last hurrah for the most recent generation of game consoles. By this time next year, we'll all be upgrading to the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox, which might help to explain some of the incredible deals Sony and Microsoft have announced for this holiday season (see Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox deals).

But even bigger news is that the sales timeline has been accelerated: All these PS4 deals go into effect at 12 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 24 (Saturday 9 p.m. PT). And in case there was any doubt, we now know for sure that GameStop will offer the same deals on PS4 consoles, games and accessories starting this weekend as well.

Most of Sony's offerings were already a known quantity thanks to earlier announcements from Best Buy, Walmart and Target. But Sony has reaffirmed its offerings in full. With a nod to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot, let's get to the good stuff.

First, some quick takeaways:

Now, let's look at the console bundles in more detail.

Sony If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.



PS4 Pro for $300 The discounted PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple locations.

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.