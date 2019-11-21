Black Friday PS4 deals and bundles from $200 this weekend

Black Friday 2019 is the last hurrah for the most recent generation of game consoles. By this time next year, we'll all be upgrading to the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox, which might help to explain some of the incredible deals Sony and Microsoft have announced for this holiday season (see Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox deals).
But even bigger news is that the sales timeline has been accelerated: All these PS4 deals go into effect at 12 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 24 (Saturday 9 p.m. PT). And in case there was any doubt, we now know for sure that GameStop will offer the same deals on PS4 consoles, games and accessories starting this weekend as well.
Most of Sony's offerings were already a known quantity thanks to earlier announcements from Best Buy, Walmart and Target. But Sony has reaffirmed its offerings in full. With a nod to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot, let's get to the good stuff.
First, some quick takeaways:
- While many stores will be selling the PlayStation Pro for $300 ($100 off its usual price) on Black Friday, ANTOnline via Rakuten has Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB with extra controller for $294 with code ANT59C.
- The base PS4 console and PSVR are getting bundled with two to five games, starting at just $200 (see below for details)
- DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $40 (Save $25)
- 25% off PlayStation Plus yearly subscription
- PS Gold Headset for $70 (Save $30)
- $20 games -- Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie and MLB The Show 19
- PlayStation Hits for $10, down from $20
Now, let's look at the console bundles in more detail.
If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids.
This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.
Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of just $199:
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Resident Evil 7
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Everybody's Golf VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.
If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR.
This deal will be widely available starting at 12 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.
PS4 Pro for $300
The discounted PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple locations.
We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.
Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.
