Black Friday Dyson deals: Save $150 to $200 on V7, V8 and V10 models soon

Black Friday is only a few days away, but we're already rolling in the deals. Now, vacuum cleaners can often be a tricky gift ("This will help you clean up the house!"), but Dyson is one of the most popular and instantly recognizable brands you can go with. While Amazon appears to have the best deals so far, we'll look out for more deals to arrive in the coming days, whether from Walmart, Best Buy or other retailers.
Read more: Black Friday 2020 vacuum deals: Save on Neato, Hoover, Shark and more
Without further ado, here are the best Dyson deals available now and coming soon. With Best Buy and Target are advertising most of their price drops starting the week of Sunday, Nov. 22, so we'll update this article as we see new deals hit.
Black Friday deals available now
No, this isn't a vacuum -- but if you're a Dyson fan, take note. If you're looking to clean the air in your house, Dyson also has one of its air purifiers on discount this Black Friday, for 25% off its usual list price. The HP01 cleans the air, but also functions as a space heater and fan -- that's a lot of features to pack into a Dyson device for under $400. (Just note that it's sold in the past for as low as $300.)
Black Friday deals coming soon
Dyson's V7 Animal normally costs $400, but it's getting a whopping 50% discount this week. Best Buy has confirmed this price starting by Saturday, Nov. 28.
Dyson's "entry-level" corded vacuum usually costs $350, but that price drops a much more reasonable $200 starting the week of Sunday, Nov. 22.
The Dyson V8 boasts 15% more suction than the V7 (according to Dyson). Normally $380, the Motorhead version drops to $230 at Target starting the week of Nov. 22.
To be clear, this Dyson isn't cordless, but that means it's got a lot more oomph than many of the smaller stick models. And this week, it'll be 40% off at Best Buy and elsewhere. Just note this model supposedly dipped to as low as $212 during the 2019 Black Friday season.
The V10 Animal returns to its all-time Amazon low of $350 this season, with Target confirming the price drop starting the week of Nov. 22. We expect it to be that price at Best Buy and elsewhere, too. This cordless model delivers 55% more suction than the V7 and an hour of runtime using the battery.
Discuss: Black Friday Dyson deals: Save $150 to $200 on V7, V8 and V10 models soon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.