Black Friday 2019: Best PS4 deals, bundles starting at $200, PSVR sale and more

Black Friday 2019 is the final hurrah for the current generation of game consoles. The PlayStation 5 and next Xbox will be available to buy this time next year, which would explain some of the deals Sony and Microsoft have in store for this year. But that's not stopping both companies from dangling some serious Black Friday deals. (See Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox deals.)

As for Sony, most of their deals were already a known quantity thanks to earlier announcements from Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But today Sony reaffirmed its offerings in full. With a tip of the hat to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site, GameSpot, let's check out the sales in detail.

Let's look at the console bundles in detail.

Sony If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as 3 of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all 3 of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. This deal will be widely available starting Wed., Nov. 27.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and 2 games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. This deal will be widely available starting Wed., Nov. 27.

PS4 Pro for $300 The discounted PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple locations.

