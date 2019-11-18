CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

T-Mobile CEO to step down 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV The Mandalorian Walmart Black Friday 2019 Google Stadia Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2019: Best PS4 deals, bundles starting at $200, PSVR sale and more

Sony is pulling out all the stops with an amazing trio of PS4 bundles for Black Friday.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black Friday 2019 is the final hurrah for the current generation of game consoles. The PlayStation 5 and next Xbox will be available to buy this time next year, which would explain some of the deals Sony and Microsoft have in store for this year. But that's not stopping both companies from dangling some serious Black Friday deals. (See Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox deals.)

As for Sony, most of their deals were already a known quantity thanks to earlier announcements from Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But today Sony reaffirmed its offerings in full. With a tip of the hat to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site, GameSpot, let's check out the sales in detail.

Let's look at the console bundles in detail.

Black Friday 2019

PS4 Slim 1TB with 3 games: $199

Includes Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and The Last of Us
Sony

If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as 3 of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all 3 of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids.

This deal will be widely available starting Wed., Nov. 27. 

$199 at Best Buy

PSVR 5-game bundle for $199

Virtual Reality hardware plus 5 great games
Sony

Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with 5 compatible games this season for a total of just $199:

This deal will be widely available starting Wed., Nov. 27. 

$199 at Best Buy

PSVR with full accessories plus 2-game bundle for $250

Includes motion controllers, motion camera and 2 games
Sony

If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and 2 games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR.

This deal will be widely available starting Wed., Nov. 27. 

$249 at Best Buy

PS4 Pro for $300

The discounted PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple locations. 

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.