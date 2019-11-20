Black Friday 2019: PS4 bundles from $200 and other great deals start this weekend

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday 2019 is the final hurrah for the current generation of game consoles. By this time next year, we'll all be buying the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox, which might explain some of the deals Sony and Microsoft have announced for this holiday season (see Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox deals). But the big news is that the sales timeline has been accelerated: All these deals go into effect at 12 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 24 (Saturday 9 p.m. PT). And in case there was any doubt, we now know for sure that GameStop will offer the same deals on consoles, games and accessories starting this weekend as well.

Most of Sony's deals were already a known quantity thanks to earlier announcements from Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But Sony has reaffirmed its offerings in full. With a tip of the hat to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site, GameSpot, let's check out the sales in detail.

Let's look at the console bundles in detail.

Sony If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as 3 of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all 3 of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. This deal will be widely available starting 12 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and 2 games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. This deal will be widely available starting 12 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 24.



PS4 Pro for $300 The discounted PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple locations.

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.