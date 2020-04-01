Bill Gates calls for nationwide shutdown to curb coronavirus pandemic

CNET

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had already spoken about the coronavirus pandemic in a Reddit AMA in March. In a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday, he offered more details on how the US can better deal with the fight against COVID-19.

The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation suggested three steps for dealing with the health crisis. First, he says there needs to be a nationwide approach to shutting down.

"The country's leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere," he said Tuesday. "Until the case numbers start to go down across America -- which could take 10 weeks or more -- no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown. Any confusion about this point will only extend the economic pain, raise the odds that the virus will return, and cause more deaths."

His second step focuses on testing. Gates says the federal government needs to step up its efforts to test more people and to prioritize testing starting with medical workers and first responders. His statements echo his remarks from his Reddit AMA on March 18 when he called the testing in the US at the point "disorganized." Gates also said the system to purchase personal protective equipment that has governors outbidding each other is only making matters worse.

Lastly, he says there needs to be a "data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine." He pointed out how leaders should not be stoking rumors or panic buying, referring to the drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been touted as a treatment for COVID-19 causing a rush to purchase more although it's needed for those who have lupus.

The Gates Foundation committed $100 million for the global response to the coronavirus outbreak back in February. It originally committed to $10 million in January when the outbreak started.

