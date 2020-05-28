CNET también está disponible en español.

Best TVs and streaming devices for Father's Day 2020

Whether you're looking for a simple streamer or to spring for a brand-new TV these are the best gifts for your dad.

If you're looking to keep your dad entertained during this lock-in summer then why not buy him a brand new streaming device? From Netflix to YouTube, streaming video is where our entertainment comes from these days. Whether your dad needs to add streaming to an older TV, update to 4K or replace the whole lot with a TV with built-in apps there's something for him here. 

Here are our favorites at every price level.

Best budget streamer

Roku Express ($30)
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Express covers the basics beautifully with quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. Meanwhile, if your dad has an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express Plus is a great choice. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

$24 at Amazon
$29 at Walmart

Best 4K streamer on a budget

Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60)
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

Want a little something nicer? The Plus has all the Roku goodness of the Express with the addition of 4K HDR video, as well as a point-anywhere remote that can control TV volume and power. That means Dad can kick his TV remote to the curb. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

$49 at Amazon
$50 at Best Buy
$55 at Crutchfield

Best budget smart TV

TCL S325 series ($130 and up)
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking to get Dad a new bedroom TV then a model with built-in streaming makes perfect sense. TCL's entry-level S325 includes an onboard Roku interface for an affordable price. Even the biggest size costs just $250. Read our TCL S325 series (Roku TV) review.

$130 at Amazon
$130 at Best Buy
$200 at QVC

Best soundbar and streamer combo

Roku Smart Soundbar ($200)

Part streaming box, part soundbar, The Roku Smart Soundbar is perfect for updating older TVs. At $200 it's pretty affordable for what it does and it offers both ease of use and further expandability (rear speakers, subwoofer) down the road. Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

$175 at Amazon
$180 at Best Buy
$180 at Abt Electronics

Best budget Alexa TV

Toshiba 43LF621u19 Amazon Fire TV Edition ($150 upwards)
Sarah Tew/CNET

If your Dad has set up a bunch of Amazon Echo Dots in the house it makes sense to pair this with a TV that they can control. This Toshiba offers the Fire TV interface in a relatively affordable TV and Alexa control built right into the remote   Read our Toshiba LF21U19 (Amazon Fire TV Edition) review.

$150 at Best Buy

Best mid-range TV

TCL 6 series ($530 and up)
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

Equipped with a better image than the Toshiba and Roku's smart TV system, the TCL 6 series starts at 55 inches for around $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is just $700. And yes, you could even get Dad the massive 75-inch model for $1,300. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

$700 at Amazon
$750 at Best Buy
$1,300 at QVC

Best picture quality

LG B9 OLED ($1,300 and up)
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Dec 2019

If you want to get your dad the best TV money can buy, LG's spectacular OLED models fit the bill. At $1,300 on sale the 55-inch B9 offers excellent picture quality including the best black levels of any TV. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

$1,897 at Amazon
$1,900 at Best Buy
$2,500 at QVC

