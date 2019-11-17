Best PS4 deals for Black Friday 2019: Some of the best game bundles ever starting at $200

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday 2019 is a weird one for the game industry. By and large, everyone who already wants a PS4 and Xbox One already has one, and a lot of people are checking out the newer Switch as an alternative. And, don't forget, the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox will be available to buy this time next year. But maybe that's why Microsoft and Sony are offering some amazing discounts on their current hardware.

Last year, Sony tempted buyers with a $199 PS4 bundle that included its exclusive (and pretty great) Spider-Man game. This year, that same $199 gets you a PS4 bundled with 3 exclusive PlayStation titles. With a tip of the hat to the PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site, GameSpot, let's check out the sales in detail.

Sony If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as 3 of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all 3 of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. This deal will be widely available starting Wed., Nov. 27.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and 2 games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. This deal will be widely available starting Wed., Nov. 27.

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.