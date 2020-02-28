The best outdoor home security cameras of 2020

Outdoor home security cameras rely on the same tech as their indoor counterparts, but make everything work despite shifting temperatures, rain, wind and snow. We've tested a lot of weatherproof cameras and they come in a lot of different styles.

For the purposes of this post, we're defining outdoor security cameras as any weatherproof livestreaming cam, from traditional cameras to smart doorbells -- and even smart light fixtures with built-in HD cameras.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $500 Arlo Pro 3 (two-camera pack, plus hub) is an excellent camera. It has 2,560x2,560-pixel streaming, color night vision, 12x zoom, a built-in siren and a built-in spotlight. Out of the box, you get motion and sound alerts and access to the live feed. Otherwise you do need to pay an optional monthly fee, starting at $3 a month for the Arlo Smart subscription service. Arlo Smart adds a bunch of additional features, including detection zones and advanced notifications (people, animal, vehicle and package). The $10 price tier adds in E911, a feature that lets you contact local law enforcement from the Arlo app, no matter where you are. The Arlo Pro 3 isn't cheap, but it's an excellent home security camera if you have the money to spend. Read our Arlo Pro 3 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $150 Arlo Video Doorbell performs well, has a long list of features and competitive cloud storage fees, starting at $3 per month. The optional cloud storage subscription gives you access to advanced person, animal, vehicle and package alerts. This smart buzzer is easy to install, too, and features two-way audio, motion detection zones, arm/disarm modes and a built-in siren. Read more about the Arlo Video Doorbell.

We've tested too many outdoor security cameras to list here, so be sure to check out my gallery below for an overview of all the models. It's worth noting that whatever Wi-Fi security camera you end up buying will only be as good as your home's network connection. If the connection is spotty, you might see pixelation in the feed, lag times and other related issues, so check your Wi-Fi speed before you start drilling holes in your walls.

Editors' note, Dec. 19: Over 3,000 Ring customers have recently had their personal account information exposed, according to reports. We are removing all Ring products from recommendation.