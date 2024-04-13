X

Article updated on April 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM PDT

The Best Home Security Cameras with Lights for 2024

Spotlights, floodlights and other illuminating features can make home security cameras more useful, and even beautiful. Here are your best options.

Our Experts

Written by 
Tyler Lacoma
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tyler Lacoma Editor / Home Security
For more than 10 years Tyler has used his experience in smart home tech to craft how-to guides, explainers, and recommendations for technology of all kinds. From using his home in beautiful Bend, OR as a testing zone for the latest security products to digging into the nuts and bolts of the best data privacy guidelines, Tyler has experience in all aspects of protecting your home and belongings. With a BA in Writing from George Fox and certification in Technical Writing from Oregon State University, he's ready to get you the details you need to make the best decisions for your home. On off hours, you can find Tyler exploring the Cascade trails, finding the latest brew in town with some friends, or trying a new recipe in the kitchen!
Expertise Smart home, smart security, home tech, energy savings, A/V
See full bio
Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

What to consider

Lighting

Cost

Camera quality

Power

Object detection

Audio

Our Picks

$250 at B&H Photo-Video
The Lorex floodlight cam mounted on house siding above a glass door.
Best overall home security camera with lights
Lorex 2K Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera
View details
View details
$192 at Amazon
The Eufy Floodlight cam S330, all LED panels turned on and bright against a gray background.
Best bright home security camera with lights
Eufy Floodlight Cam S330
View details
View details
$170 at Amazon
ring-spotlight-cam-plus-solar
Best spotlight home security camera with lights
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery)
View details
View details
$40 at Amazon
The Blink Mini 2 sits on the edge of a wood table.
Best budget home security cam with lights
Blink Mini 2
View details
View details
$250 at Amazon
floodlightenvironment.png
Best battery home security camera with lights
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
View details
View details
$150 at Amazon
The Eufy wired wall light cam attached to a gray outdoor wall with lights on.
Best decorative home security cameras with lights
Eufy Wired Wall Light Cam S100
View details
View details

If you want to shine a light during the darker hours, our top pick for a home security camera with lights is the Lorex 2K floodlight cam ($250), a powerful model with incredible light customization. With over 200 hours of testing home security devices and smart lights at CNET, we’ve rarely found this combination of features for controlling brightness, color temperature and floodlight angles, as well as local storage and free person detection. It’s a notably excellent choice for illuminating a dark driveway or backyard, although the cam does land on the pricey side.

It's nice to have options, so if you're looking for a different kind of security light make sure to view our full list. We have picks from Eufy, Blink, Arlo and Ring for all sorts of lighting needs, from a mini spotlight in a dark room to a decorative security cam light for a deck or patio. Review our guides on outdoor security cameras and home security systems for even more information about what will work best for your home.

Best home security cameras with lights

$250 at B&H Photo-Video $250 at Crutchfield $250 at Amazon
Pros
  • Highly adjustable and bright LED panels
  • 2K resolution
  • Several light modes
  • Free object detection
  • Alexa and Google Assistant support
  • Local storage included
Cons
  • Expensive
Light type Adjustable LED floodlight panels 1,500-2,400 lumens
Resolution 2K
Motion detection Motion, people, animals, vehicles
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Home/Assistant
$250 at B&H Photo-Video

Best overall home security camera with lights

Lorex 2K Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera

$250 at B&H Photo-Video $250 at Crutchfield $250 at Amazon

A floodlight cam has many jobs, but the most important is illuminating a large, dark space. Lorex’s cam makes this easier than any other cam we’ve reviewed, thanks to its fully customizable LED panels. You can adjust the brightness and color temperature of the lights to get the perfect shade or find the brightness that your neighbors can live with, as well as adjust the angle of the panels to help spread or focus the light where you want it most. Then you have the option to pick between modes like motion-activated, scheduled lighting and other choices to tweak on the lights work and if they're more permanent lighting or security-oriented. We haven’t found another floodlight model with quite so many options.

Beyond the lighting, Lorex’s cam offers several other desirable features including color night vision, a 2K resolution and free object detection to cut down on false alerts. Lorex also favors local storage so you can stay off the cloud and away from subscription fees, although the camera does support Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Lorex floodlight cam mounted on house siding above a glass door.
Photo Gallery 1/1
$192 at Amazon
Pros
  • Extra-bright three-panel LEDs
  • 2K resolution
  • Pan/tilt with tracking
  • No necessary subscriptions
  • Various light modes
Cons
  • Very expensive
  • Eufy's app has a learning curve
Light type LED floodlight panels 3,000 lumens
Resolution 2K
Motion detection Motion, person, tracking
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit/Siri
$192 at Amazon

Best bright home security camera with lights

Eufy Floodlight Cam S330

$192 at Amazon

If maximum brightness and coverage are your goals, you can’t go wrong with Eufy’s tri-panel floodlight camera, offering up to 3,000 lumens that pair nicely with the 2K resolution. It’s also a pan/tilt camera, a perfect fit for monitoring a very large open space and keeping an eye on the action in any kind of weather. The AI features not only identify humans but can track them as they move across a yard, court, driveway or field.

Like Lorex, Eufy allows for helpful customization options like brightness and color temperature, as well as modes like automatic sunrise/sunset lighting and motion-only lighting. It’s also largely subscription free with 8GB of onboard storage. Finally, the S330 is one of the few cams to work with Apple Home and Siri, ideal for those who prefer staying within Apple’s ecosystem while still getting one of the best light cams available.

The Eufy Floodlight cam S330, all LED panels turned on and bright against a gray background.
Photo Gallery 1/1
$170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Crutchfield
Pros
  • Focused, bright spotlight design
  • Battery option
  • Motion zone options
  • Built-in siren
Cons
  • Alexa only
  • Object detection locked behind subscription
Light type LED spotlight panels 700 lumens
Resolution 1080p/HD
Motion detection Motion, object detection (subscription-only)
Smart home support Amazon Alexa
$170 at Amazon

Best spotlight home security camera with lights

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery)

$170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Crutchfield

Spotlights are designed to shine a bright light in a smaller space, like an entryway or particularly dark yard zone that doesn’t need a big floodlight but benefits from direct illumination. Ring’s advanced HD version of its Spotlight cams is one of our favorites for this purpose. With the battery version, you can place the cam in all kinds of spaces where other light sources are lacking, and Ring's quick-release battery design is especially helpful when recharging without disturbing the spotlight angle.

The HD cam is compact enough with its built-in LED panels that it won’t take up too much space in a corner, and Ring’s highly customizable motion detection helps you conserve battery life, although you do need to pay a subscription fee (starting at $5) for object detection. The camera also includes two-way audio and a siren if you need to take additional steps. Since Ring is an Amazon brand, voice assistant compatibility is limited to Alexa.

ring-spotlight-cam-plus-solar
Photo Gallery 1/1
$40 at Amazon
7.75 /10

CNET Score

Performance 7 Usability 9 Features 8 Design 7
Pros
  • Small
  • Affordable
  • Surprisingly bright mini LED
  • Easy app controls
  • Two-way audio
  • Outdoor option
Cons
  • Person detection locked behind subscription
Light type Mini LED spotlight
Resolution 1080p/HD
Motion detection Motion, person (subscription-only)
Smart home support Amazon Alexa
Full Review Read full review
Photo Gallery 1/3

Blink's Mini 2 cam stays small but adds outdoor compatibility and more.

CNET/Tyler Lacoma
$40 at Amazon

Best budget home security cam with lights

Blink Mini 2

$40 at Amazon

Floodlights and spotlights are primarily designed for outdoor spaces. If you’re interested in a smaller, more nimble lighting option, the Blink Mini 2 fits easily in your palm but includes a host of features. The HD cam supports indoor or (with the right power cable) outdoor placement, includes a surprisingly power mic for two-way audio and offers a brightness-adjustable mini LED.

At maximum settings, we were impressed by just how much light the Blink Mini 2 can produce. It’s a good fit for an entryway table or small patio where you want to keep watch and occasionally light the space up for a much better look (it greatly improves the night vision, too). The smooth operation of the Blink app makes those steps easy even for new users.

The Blink Mini 2 sits on the edge of a wood table.
The Blink Mini 2 camera showing a doorway with night vision.
The Blink app showing a viewing option for a cam and notification about a person detected.
CNET/Tyler Lacoma
Photo Gallery 1/3

Blink's Mini 2 cam stays small but adds outdoor compatibility and more.

CNET/Tyler Lacoma
$250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy
Pros
  • Bright floodlight in a wireless model
  • 2K resolution
  • Great motion detection
  • Two-way audio
Cons
  • Important features are kept behind a subscription paywall
Light type LED floodlight panel 2,000-3,000 lumens
Resolution 2K
Motion detection Motion, person, package, vehicle, animal (subscription-only)
Smart home support Color night vision
$250 at Amazon

Best battery home security camera with lights

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

$250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

A wireless floodlight cam is a risky bid for outdoor protection since large LED panels -- even as energy-efficient as they are -- can still drain battery life when used frequently. We walked away from our Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight testing deeply impressed with its battery and all-around usability. The 2K resolution with HDR is great, motion detection with activity zones is accurate and the pivoting mount makes it easy to angle the camera however you want.

Arlo’s cams ditch limitations to embrace a do-everything design and this particular model even works with Apple HomeKit if you purchase an additional Arlo hub. The brand does lock quite a few features, including object detection and video storage, behind a subscription fee starting at $8 per month.

floodlightenvironment.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
$150 at Amazon $150 at B&H Photo-Video $150 at Crutchfield
Pros
  • Sconce-like light design
  • Color control
  • 2K resolution
  • Onboard storage
  • Night vision
  • Object recognition
Cons
  • Needs careful placement
  • Eufy app has a learning curve
Light type LED vertical panels 1,200 lumens
Resolution 2K
Motion detection Motion, person
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Home/Assistant
$150 at Amazon

Best decorative home security cameras with lights

Eufy Wired Wall Light Cam S100

$150 at Amazon $150 at B&H Photo-Video $150 at Crutchfield

If you’re dreaming of a sconce-like light cam that will be perfectly aesthetic beside the patio, walkway or deck décor, the svelte Eufy S100 was made with you in mind. It keeps excellent Eufy cam specs including a 2K resolution, night vision, and free object recognition. Here they’re housed in a graceful design with 1,200-lumen panels to keep dark parts around your home lit without blinding people or making guests feel like they're being watched.

You can adjust not only the lighting’s brightness but also its specific color to best suit the outdoor mood you’re seeking. Onboard storage means you don’t have to pay for cloud video, and two-way audio (along with a siren) waits if you need to take more direct measures. Despite the more decorative design, the camera still has IP65 weather resistance to stay ready in a wide range of climates.

The Eufy wired wall light cam attached to a gray outdoor wall with lights on.
Photo Gallery 1/1

Best home security cameras with lights compared

Best home security cameras with lightsLorex 2K Wi-Fi Floodlight CameraEufy Floodlight Cam S330Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery)Blink Mini 2Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight CameraEufy Wired Wall Light Cam S100
Price $250$240$170$40$250$100
Resolution 2K2K1080p/HD1080p/HD2K2K
Light Adjustable LED floodlight panels 1,500-2,400 lumensLED floodlight panels 3,000 lumensLED spotlight panels 700 lumensMini LED spotlightLED floodlight panel 2,000-3,000 lumensLED wall panels 1,200 lumens
Field of view 122-degree360-degree pan/tilt140-degree (horizontal)143-degree160-degree160-degree
Power source WiredWiredBattery or wiredWiredBatteryWired
Motion detection Motion, people, animals, vehiclesMotion, person, trackingMotion, object detection (subscription-only)Motion, person (subscription-only)Motion, person, package, vehicle, animal (subscription-only)Motion, person,
Night vision Color night visionYesColor night visionNight visionColor night visionColor night vision
Audio Two-way audioTwo-way audioTwo-way audioTwo-way audioTwo-way audioTwo-way audio
Voice assistant Amazon Alexa, Google Home/AssistantAmazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit/SiriAmazon AlexaAmazon AlexaAmazon Alexa, Google Home/Assistant, Apple HomeKit/Home/Siri (with SmartHub)Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Review score N/AN/AN/A7.89N/A
Best Cheap Home Security Cameras for 2024 See at CNET

Other home security cameras with lights we’ve tested

nest-cam-with-floodlight-us-sku-night-close-16x9

The Nest Cam with Floodlight is the most expensive of the newly announced products at $280. 

 Google

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: We liked the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight in our review, but it’s a very expensive camera with fewer customization options than our top picks. It’s a good choice for those who want a few hours of free cloud storage for video download opportunities.

Arlo Pro 2K 5S: This Arlo cam is one of our favorite all-rounders, but it’s not the best choice if you want to focus on lighting up an area, although it does have a spotlight, among many other features.

Blink Floodlight Mount: We love the Blink Outdoor cam line, but don’t like the idea of purchasing an additional mount just to get a lighting option.

Ring Spotlight Cam: Ring’s Spotlight Cam is a bit more affordable but is ultimately outclassed by the Plus version of the camera. It's also so old that new versions are no longer sold, replaced by the Pro and Plus versions. The Pro version is another excellent pick, but much more expensive than the Plus and we preferred a more affordable option for a spotlight camera.

Show more

How we test

Settings options in the Eufy app.

Eufy's cam settings, once found, provide many different ways to customize the camera. 

 CNET/Tyler Lacoma

At CNET we spend hours with every camera, carefully testing its quality and smart features. That includes testing how well it can detect people and ignore cars, what the resolution really looks like and how well the app performs. We also test in a variety of low-light conditions to get a good idea of how night functions and how well those lights actually illuminate. For more on how we install and test cameras (and occasionally cosplay as burglars), take a look at our full testing guide.

Show more

Factors when choosing the best home security camera with lights

The Eufy S350 cam sits on a wood table with a curious cat.

Eufy's cam can keep an eye on large spaces.

 CNET/Tyler Lacoma

Lighting

What sort of lighting do you want? We prefer to see long-lasting LEDs (a norm in home security these days), and broader panels or bright spotlights with well over 1,000 combined lumens to really light an area up. Some may prefer a more direct light for a particularly dark corner or porch. We also prefer lots of control over brightness, light scheduling and colors, which is a significant reason the Lorex floodlight cam made it to our top spot.

Cost

Security cameras with big, bright lights tend to be much more expensive than the average cam. The best models tend to go above $200, but we look for cost-saving options where possible. Ultimately, we don’t think it’s worth sacrificing quality for a lower price: Having a light panel go dark after a year of use feels bad no matter how much money you saved.

Camera quality

Lights pair well with high-quality camera resolution and fields of view over 130 degrees if possible. You’ll notice many of our picks offer a 2K resolution, which is excellent for grabbing more details when a camera is positioned high over a wide area, which is a common case for cams with lighting.

Power

Consider whether you want a battery-powered cam or a wired option. When it comes to spotlight or floodlight cams, wired versions are common. A battery option may be more versatile, but bright lights can run down batteries quickly and floodlight cams are often placed in areas where retrieving the battery for charging could be difficult.

Object detection

You don’t want your lighting to switch on every time a leaf blows by. Object detection that can ignore cars and animals and focus on people is a great asset for cams with lights. We prefer to see object detection available for free, but it’s often locked behind a subscription fee (along with cloud video storage). Consider if you want to pay ongoing costs for your camera.

Audio features

If the light catches something unexpected, it’s nice to have an audio option so that you can hold a conversation or at least use your best shouty voice. This goes hand-in-hand with a high-quality app that’s easy to understand and use, letting you access microphone features in seconds when necessary.

Show more

How to place a home security camera with lights

ring-floodlight-cam-wired-plus.png
Ring

Typically, you have many choices for placing a security camera, especially if it’s wireless. For cameras with lighting, you’ll want to pick a spot where they can best beat back the shadows. Common outdoor choices include over a garage or patio, or above a porch or front door. Inside, you may want to choose areas where a camera can light up an entryway or hallway that doesn’t have much access to light. See our guide on the best spots for security cameras to learn more.

Best DIY Home Security Systems of 2024 See at CNET
Show more

FAQs

What do lumens mean in a home security camera?

Lumens (lm) are a way to measure the brightness of light. There are different types of lumen measurements, but the most common and most useful here are light source lumens. One lumen is about equal to one candela of brightness cast across a squared radian, which essentially means it’s a tiny bit of brightness visible to the human eye. More lumens equals more brightness. Don’t try to compare watts and lumens directly, especially with LED lights, which use much less power.

Can a home security camera with lights deter criminals?

It can certainly help. Motion detection lights can both light up intruders and let them see that they are being recorded by a camera. Burglaries tend to be crimes of opportunity. Unless you are in a very, very affluent neighborhood, burglars will just ignore any home that shows signs of a security system.

Can I adjust the brightness of home security camera lights?

Usually. Cameras differ in their ability to adjust features like brightness, color and color temperature (how cool or warm a light source looks). Most modern LED floodlights at least allow you to control brightness. Almost all the security cams with spotlights we’ve tested also let you control brightness, but spotlight features tend to be slightly more limited.

How do I stop my home security camera light from triggering so often?

Several things can help. First, look in the app to see if you can set motion or privacy zones to focus on what the camera’s sensors are watching. Second, look for motion detection sensitivity settings, which you can often decrease to avoid frequent triggers. Third, look for ways to increase the mandatory pause before triggers so the same thing doesn’t trigger the camera multiple times. Finally, see if there is a way you can get or improve object detection so the cam ignores vehicles and other types of movements.

Do video doorbells have lights?

Not usually. Video doorbells typically come with night vision, but their lower positioning makes them a poor choice for lighting, and porches tend to have additional sources of lighting anyway.