If you're looking to keep an eye on things when you're away from home, you might want to consider an indoor security camera. These range in price from $20 to hundreds of dollars, with wildly varying features and capabilities. Like other home security options, such as video doorbells and outdoor cameras, you can opt for specialty features like facial recognition, free cloud storage, motion detection, two-way audio and person alerts.

Whether you're trying to deter burglars or just want to review footage of your cat while you're away from home, there's almost certainly an indoor home security camera that meets your needs. If you're not sure where to start looking for the camera system to check your particular boxes, I've highlighted my top contenders for the best indoor security camera below to help guide your decision.

Wyze E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E In a sea of costly security cameras, the $36 Wyze Cam v3 offers killer value. Couple that with its straightforward app, easy installation and solid performance, and this excellent home security camera is our favorite indoor camera (and it's weatherproof so you can use it as an outside security camera too). What sets this security camera apart even more are its free two-week cloud storage and built-in microSD card slot for local storage. You have to buy a microSD card separately, but that's standard for most cameras with local storage. This smart camera supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and has a motion detection zone feature. Read our Wyze Cam review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $200 Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, previously called the Netatmo Welcome, is one of the few indoor security camera options that works with HomeKit Secure Video. HomeKit Secure Video is a service that works with the iOS-only Home app. It offers 10 days of free event-based video history, stored in iCloud. Few security camera companies offer free cloud storage anymore (ahem, Arlo) -- and even fewer offer 10 full days of free cloud storage. Wyze is an exception with this indoor security camera's two weeks of free storage, which is one reason why it's my current favorite indoor cam. The Smart Indoor Camera from Netatmo has 1080p HD livestreaming, a 130-degree field of view, night vision and local storage with an included microSD card. This security camera also has facial recognition capabilities when you create a database of friends and family members. In addition to working with HomeKit, the Smart Indoor Camera also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Read more from CNET.

Chris Monroe/CNET At $299, the Nest Cam IQ Indoor is definitely pricey for a security camera. But this indoor cam also happens to have a ton of high-end features with a lot of appeal. First, it has 1080p HD livestreaming, free person alerts and a 4K image sensor. That 4K image sensor permits a feature called Supersight that zooms in on a person and tracks them within the camera's field of view. If you pay for a Nest Aware subscription, which starts at $6 per month, you get access to the facial recognition feature. With facial recognition, you can create a database of friends and family in the app and then receive custom alerts when the camera recognizes "Dave" or "Molly." The Nest Cam IQ Indoor also has a built-in Google Assistant speaker for general or smart-home-specific voice commands. Read more from CNET.

