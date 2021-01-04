Holiday Gift Guide 2020

My kids think I'm a difficult dad to shop for, and I have a feeling that I'm not the only father who fits this description. After all, dads are (relatively) old and tend to have more things than they need -- and they can be too casual to let their kids know what they actually want. Sure, there are some standby "dad gifts," like a favorite beer, a funny mug, coffee or a shaving kit, but sometimes you want to think outside of the box. If you're looking for a unique gift idea, I've got you covered.

Below, you will find a gift guide of thoughtful and wonderful gifts for the dad or the father figure in your life, all handpicked for this strange moment in time. We've covered a lot of bases with gift ideas that appeal to all kinds of dads' interests, including backyard decor, survivalist tools and adult toys for the cool dad in addition to the usual TVs, speakers and other electronics. Have a look at our picks for the best gifts for Dad.

Solo Stove Backyard fire pits have been a keystone for social activity during the COVID-19 era -- and this is the best of them, hands down. Built from durable stainless steel and with a vented design that promotes air flow, the Solo Stove produces a beautiful and deeply warming fire with very little smoke or airborne ash. (Perhaps best of all, your clothes do not reek of smoke the morning after.) Though the grandiose, 30-inch Yukon is the king of the lineup, the entry-level model, the 13-inch Ranger, costs about $200. They're not cheap -- but they're a slam-dunk gift for any fire pit enthusiast. And, finally, Solo Stove makes a range of nice accessories, but the stand -- and especially the cover -- are particularly useful for protecting your stove and fire pit area.

VSSL This sleek, waterproof aluminum tube is an amazing gift that has just about all of the gear an outdoorsy dad could need in a pinch. That includes a 200-lumen LED flood beam flashlight, a compass, a modest first aid kit and everything you need to start a fire -- each neatly packed into a modular storage puck. There's also some rope, a wire saw and a razor blade, some tape, sewing gear, fishing gear and everything you'd need to purify 7.5 liters of water. Weighing in at just under 1 pound, this supply kit is the perfect gift for the camping enthusiast or DIY dad -- but just as useful to stash in a car, boat or home.

Traxxas Practical gifts have their place -- but how often does Dad get something that's pure fun? With a top speed in the 30 mph range, this high-performance remote control monster truck can roll over a variety of terrain and, courtesy of its waterproof electronics, through any mud puddle. I laughed and howled like a 10-year-old during my first few test rides and this gift idea is sure to put a smile on dad's face. Though there's a little bit of a learning curve -- you'll need to bone up on lithium polymer batteries and recharging peripherals -- it's no more complicated than setting up a new smartphone. (An entry-level LiPo battery and charger combo will run you another $60 or so.) And beginners will also benefit from the truck's "training mode," which cuts its considerable speed in half to help you cultivate your handling skills. But if you do wreck your rig, it's OK: Traxxas is known for its reasonable replacement parts and repair fees. This is also available at Amazon for a bit more money.

Kammock The Kammock Roo Double hammock is equally well-suited for backwoods camping and a backyard. It's big enough for Dad plus one -- or maybe two other pint-size companions -- as long as you keep the total to under 500 pounds. And, crafted from ripstop nylon, it's lightweight enough to throw in any backpack or day bag. You'll need some sturdy straps to rig the hammock to trees. If you're willing to splurge, however, I'd recommend Kammock's Swiftlet hammock stand: It's lightweight, surprisingly simple to assemble and adjust and it comes with a nice carrying case. Though it was back-ordered for much of the spring and summer, it's now in stock.

Omigo In an era of toilet paper shortages, a bidet is a sound investment and definitely a unique gift idea for your father. It's also a healthier and potentially more sustainable alternative to paper goods. There's much to recommend about the Omigo. Importantly, it's dead simple to install; I'm not much of a plumber and it took me less than 45 minutes to get it up and running, with zero issues. It has everything one could want in a bidet -- rear and front wash nozzles, a seat heater, multiple temperature and position settings and an appealing blue night light. That noted, at $551, the flagship model is far too expensive and the features that are exclusive to it aren't essential. Instead, I'd recommend the OmigoSL, which includes the most vital bells and whistles, and which will be on sale for $337 from Nov. 21 to 30. If you're working with a smaller budget, there is also the much more affordable Tushy, which serves the same underlying purpose but lacks the warmth and the high-tech adjustability of the Omigo.

Demer Box There are plenty of great waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market but perhaps none quite as distinctive as the Demer Box. The sound quality of this Bluetooth speaker is top-notch: This thing has audio that's loud and crisp, with a big-time low end. Built in the US, the "crush-proof" Pelican case is waterproof and nearly indestructible, and the DB2 model is big enough to carry Dad's favorite beer and a handful of other valuables. The rechargeable battery lasts for roughly 40 hours. That noted, if you're looking for a much more affordable speaker, we recommend the $30 Tribit X Sound Go, which is also a great gift, and it's waterproof and delivers surprisingly good sound for the price.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Nintendo Switch is coming back into stock at some stores (along with the less expensive Switch Lite) after a long absence. Whether or not you're able to grab it on a given day is a bit of a gamble, but if you're diligent, you should be able to find one without much trouble. If you can swing it, the full-featured model, which costs $300, is a better deal for family gaming. It has been a consistent source of entertainment for my crew during the epidemic, with well-attended marathons of Just Dance and Mario Kart, as well as individual campaigns in the Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing. Pick up the console and then head over to our roundup of the best Switch multiplayer games for families. Read our Switch Lite review.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E A killer bargain at $160, Jabra's Elite 75t delivers better sound quality than the AirPods Pro, with superior clarity and tighter bass, and 7.5-hour battery life. And there are physical volume controls right on the buds. Read our Jabra Elite 75t review.

Chris Monroe/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E With many people working and schooling from home for the foreseeable future, a robust Wi-Fi signal has never been more important. The Google Nest Wifi features speedy performance, pleasing aesthetics and doubles as a Google Assistant smart speaker. It's easy to set up, easy to use and easy to rely on -- and we think it's the best solution overall for upgrading your home network. Read our Nest Wifi review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET When Dad's ready to move beyond his TV's built-in speakers, this is where we suggest you start. A newly updated version of our longtime favorite, the V21 comes with a compact but powerful subwoofer, HDMI connectivity and terrific overall audio quality. Hands down, this is the best soundbar value we've come across in 2020. Read our Vizio V21 review.

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers everything you want in a drone: more than 30 minutes of flight time, a 6-mile range and safety features including high-quality obstacle avoidance and air traffic alerts. And the camera hardware is legit: This drone can capture 48-megapixel photos and 4K video at 60 frames per second. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper for dear old Dad, the excellent Mavic Mini is a great dad gift that now costs $399.

CNET Basic dad gear: a cooler that combines pleasing aesthetics with monstrous capacity. With its 62-quart interior, the Lifetime High Performance Cooler won best-designed model in CNET's roundup of the best coolers. It has dual-locking lid latches, roped handles and built-in bottle opener. Perfect for camping or even just beer, hot sauce and your favorite backyard barbecue essentials. And it costs less than $100. Read our review of the Lifetime High Performance Cooler.

