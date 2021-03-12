Best Friday deals: Edifier gaming speakers $62, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones $228, Flexispot standing desk $240

Quick poll: What's your interest level in 3D printers? I have a couple potentially sweet deals lined up for Monday, but I'm not sure anyone will want them. Hit the comments and let me know your thoughts.

Bigger picture: I want to know what kinds of deals you want to see. So don't be shy about leaving comments, sending emails, messaging on Facebook or Twitter and so on. In fact, if you didn't know, you can sign up for Cheapskate deal texts and reach me that way.

In the meantime, take a look at today's top picks! (As always: For a limited time, and while supplies last.)

FlexiSpot Before you spend money on a new desk that just, you know, sits there, consider one that can stand on its own two feet. FlexiSpot's electric workstation can raise for stand-up working and lower when you want to sit. I can say from personal experience that this kind of alternating is ideal if you're desk-bound all day. This 48x30-inch model is notable because it has three programmable memory presets -- a huge deal if you want the exact same heights every time you switch positions. And to that end, the desk can notify you when it's time to sit or stand again. It normally sells for $300, but there's a $60-off coupon available for the the white-top, white-frame version. Just click it before adding to your cart. The only problem with a desk like this: No storage. Problem solved: Here's a pair of self-adhesive under-desk storage drawers for $15.

David Carnoy/CNET Hang on, refurbished headphones? Actually, these are certified-refurbished, meaning they should arrive in good-as-new condition. They're also backed by a two-year warranty. So there's no real downside here, and quite a big upside: Sony's top-rated ANC 'phones sell new for $350. Now, $228 isn't the lowest price on record; I once tested these very headphones at a refurb price of $218. Read that story to gauge my overall thoughts on the purchase. (Short version: Huge win.) But I can certainly recommend these at just $10 more. Read David Carnoy's WH-1000XM4 review if you're not yet familiar with the product. (Short version: They kick ass.) Just to complicate matters, though, the same seller is also offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 refurbished for $180. Same condition, same lengthy warranty. Now that's a tough call.

Edifier Amazon seller: Edifier-gaming-store Price: $62.30 with promo code EDFIERG2000 (that's not a misspelling, that first "i" is intentionally left out) Looking to truly trick out your gaming PC? If you've already got the LED-enhanced keyboard, mouse and monitor, don't forget the final piece of the puzzle: the speakers. Edifier's G2000 are genuinely great, and not just because they've got colored LEDs. The pair delivers a combined 32 watts of audio goodness, and you can plug in a subwoofer if you want an even bigger bass boost. You also get all the connectivity options: Bluetooth, USB and 3.5mm aux. Volume is controlled by a rocker, which is infinitely better than independent buttons (which can be hard to find by touch when you're in the middle of a game). After getting sick of wearing headphones during marathon sessions of Star Wars Battlefront 2, I deployed the G2000. Verdict: Love 'em. And here's a pro tip: You could use these alongside a smaller TV in place of a sound bar. (A button toggles the audio EQ between game, music and movie modes.)

Fishda I'm in the process of reviewing a bunch of inexpensive massage guns -- most of them priced $100 or less. That roundup probably won't be live for about a week or so, but there's a deal on one of them that's available right now.



For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Fishda dual-head mini massage gun drops to $75 when you use the link below. (Promo code 50M25UQP should automatically apply when you add it to your cart. If not, you can add it manually.) Regular price: $150.



This is a new design; I've never seen another massager like it. Two heads are better than one, right? Actually, yes: I'm finding that I really like the "bigger" feel I get from this thing. It's also surprisingly quiet and admirably compact, though on the heavier side at 1.7 pounds. But for about what you'd pay for a single-head mini massager (less than some, in fact), you get a dual-head model. Definitely worth a look.

