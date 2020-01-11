There's no better time to adopt healthy habits and start a new fitness routine than the present. So far in 2020, we've seen tons of innovation around wellness, fitness, beauty and healthy eating, and that means there are tons of products out there that can help you -- or the people you're shopping for -- work out better, recover more easily, sleep extra soundly or take care of your heart health.

Whether you're shopping for someone who already loves to exercise and eat well or someone who's looking to adopt new habits, this list of the best fitness gifts has all that you need. And if your favorite exercise fanatic would prefer to skip the gym and instead work out at home, be sure to read up on the top workout subscription apps and our picks of the best smart exercise equipment for the connected home.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's focused on health and fitness, so that means the new Apple Watch Series 5 has several features to help you stay healthy. The watch can measure ambient sound levels, track menstrual cycles, and keep tabs on how much you move throughout the day. It's also got a heart-rate tracker and can take an EKG to give you insight on your heart's health -- though you should think twice about buying an Apple Watch for someone who already has heart issues. You can use the watch untethered from a phone with built-in GPS and an LTE data support (you'll need a separate SIM card for the watch though). That means you can leave your phone at home when you go out on a run. Pair it with wireless earbuds (like the AirPods Pro earbuds) for the perfect running, gym or exercise experience. Looking for a lot of the same features for much less? Pick up an Apple Watch Series 3, which now costs $200 and is also a great gift. A simple and free software upgrade to WatchOS 6 gives the watch the same noise-tracking and activity-tracking features. Read our Apple Watch Series 5 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This fitness tracker/smartwatch combo offers many of the same features of the Apple Watch, but it's more versatile because it also connects to Android phones (you can only use the Apple Watch with an iPhone). The Versa 2 has built-in sleep tracking and a battery that can last five days or more on a single charge, two things the Apple Watch lacks. The Versa 2 also now uses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to help you with requests, like asking about the weather or controlling smart lights and other smart home devices. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

César Salza / CNET At just $36, this fitness tracker and smartwatch hybrid is actually a great low-cost alternative to the Fitbits and Garmin Vivofits out there. It tracks your steps, your sleep, heart rate, up to six different workout types and more to help you reach your fitness goals. The design is sleek, the screen is bright and easy to read, and the battery life on this Xiaomi Mi band can last up to 20 days on a single charge. The Apple Watch can't even come close to that.

Angela Lang/CNET Unless you're a pro athlete, the Theragun is something you'd probably never buy yourself. This percussive massage gun uses a rapid thumping movement to reduce inflammation. Basically, it gives you the experience of getting a deep tissue massage, but whenever and wherever you want. Perfect for the weight lifter or fitness and workout enthusiast in your life. Theragun models start at $249 and go up to $600, and there are several other percussive massagers out there worth checking out.

ClassPass ClassPass gives you access to millions of real-life fitness classes in more than 2,500 cities worldwide. Members can sign up for a monthly workout subscription, but you can also give someone a ClassPass gift card that they can use at any time, which is one of the best fitness gifts you can give someone. The idea of ClassPass is actually really smart because it lets anyone try out a huge variety of fitness classes and experiences without making a commitment to one specific gym or workout studio. It's perfect for that sweaty betty who wants to try yoga, dumbbells, strength training, resistance bands, acrobatics, boxing or a cardio workout, but isn't sure if they want to stick with it.

Hurom Year after year, juicers remain a popular tool in the kitchen to help us all get more fruits and vegetables into our diet. Out of the many juicers out there, what makes this one special? It promises that it's super-easy to clean -- which means you'll actually want to make juice every day -- and quieter than other machines. The Hurom purposely juices fruits and veggies at a slower pace so that you get every last drop of liquid.

Angela Lang/CNET For the avid runner, a pair of Nike's Joyride running shoes is the perfect gift. They have thousands of tiny beads in the sole of the shoe that conform to your feet every time you take a step. Because of that, the shoe has a great bouncy feel as you run. The shoe also has great traction, even when you sweat, for jump rope or running in case you don't happen to be on a non-slip surface. I wouldn't recommend these for a new runner, but anyone who's been running for while will appreciate this shoe as a gift.

Under Armour Under Armour's Recover clothing line has bioceramics in the fabric of the clothes that absorbs your body heat as you sleep or relax, and then re-emits that heat as far-infrared radiation, which is said to help with soreness in your muscles and chronic pain. You can also find stylish women's far-infrared pajamas at Lunya, which specializes in women's health and comfort, and even buy bedsheets with the same technology.

Bearaby For that person in your life who really needs some relaxation and post-workout recovery, get them a weighted blanket. These hefty and cozy blankets feel like a hug and can help people who feel stressed to relax and even get a good night's sleep. There are many weighted blankets out there -- some made specifically for kids, some that can replace your comforter, and some that are breathable and cooling to help you sleep. My favorite is Bearaby's Napper blanket, which is knitted and looks so chic on a couch or bed -- I especially love their velvet option. You can also find plenty of high-quality weighted blankets for less, if the price is too steep.

James Martin/CNET OK, I know that most people would be downright offended if you gifted them a scale. But, if you are shopping for someone who is trying to exercise, sweat, and ultimately lose weight, and they want tools to help them with that, this is a good pick. The Eufy scale is easy to use, as is the companion app, which shows your weight, body mass, bone mass and more. Check out more smart scales here.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.