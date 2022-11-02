Best Gifts for Cyclists That Will Actually Get Used

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you're after the best gift for the cyclist in your life, you should start with a giant jar of pickle juice without making them explain why they want it. However, if you prefer a more traditional gift, there are plenty of great and practical options to choose from. Novelty socks and mugs adorned with bikes and silly phrases are great, but the very best gifts for cyclists are the ones that will actually get used on their rides. For people who ride up to and beyond 100 miles a week, these are the best gifts you can possibly get them -- apart from that big jar of pickle juice I mentioned earlier, which you shouldn't probably use as a gift.

This gift guide features some of my favorite road-tested items that would make a great addition to the gear pile every cyclist owns.

Pro Bike Tool Every cyclist already owns a set of tools, but when you run into problems on a ride, portability is key. There's not a lot of space on most bikes, so being able to keep your tools in the smallest possible package matters. The Pro Bike Tool Bike Multitool has 17 tools that work with nearly every bike, including mini screwdrivers and a hex key. It's so small it can almost fit into a wallet (it'll easily fit into a backpack) and is a great addition to any existing toolkit that might be stored on the bike itself.

Amazon I'm not the biggest fan of CO2 tire inflators, largely because the mini cartridges they use are difficult to recycle and typically end up in landfills. But I've also been stranded 35 miles from my car in the middle of nowhere with a flat, and my compact tire inflator saved me from having to walk or hitch a ride home. When used properly, these tire inflators are a miracle. You can tuck one into your bag and never think about it again, and for that reason every cyclist should have one.

Rick Broida/CNET One thing every cyclist absolutely needs after a good ride is some time to recover. That usually means drinking lots of water, eating something rich in protein and taking care of your muscles. Most cyclists have a routine after a ride, but a good massage gun is a great gift that makes all the difference in the world. We have a great collection of the best massage guns, but the most compact and portable you'll find right now is the Theragun Mini. If you want a great massage gun that can go with you anywhere, this is the best choice.

Brightz Fun wheel lights like these WheelBrightz are fantastic for showing some flair when doing rides on special occasions, or just making sure you're seen. You can use them to stand out on dark solo rides, or to make you and your fellow riders feel like part of a pack (especially if your co-riders are kids or young at heart). WheelBrightz lights deliver light in a ton of different colors to make the wheels truly shine.

Russell Holly Headphones are complicated things when you're on a bike. If they're too quiet, the world around the bike can drown them out. If they're overly loud or block out ambient sounds, you risk not being able to hear vehicles around you. The best kind of headphones for cyclists deliver good quality audio while also letting you keep tabs on oncoming traffic. These Aftershokz Aeropex bone-conduction headphones vibrate sound into your eardrums through points on your skull and make a huge difference in how you enjoy music, podcasts or audiobooks when you ride. And if you're going to give the gift of sound to a cyclist, these are the best.