The Cheapskate's best Father's Day 2019 gifts

Father's Day is less than two weeks away (Sunday, June 16, if you haven't already marked your calendar), which means it's definitely time to start making some Father's Day gift decisions.
As a dad myself, I don't expect anything fancy or extravagant. I'm happy with something simple. Thoughtful. Practical. And I definitely don't want the family spending a lot on me.
With that in mind, I've rounded up some fantastic Father's Day gifts, all of them budget-friendly, many of them on sale for a limited time.
Nixplay Seed 8-inch Digital WiFi Photo Frame: $127.49 (save $23.50)Nixplay
I've made no secret of my love for digital photo frames, and while you can earmark a tablet or smart-home hub for the same purpose, there's something to be said for the simplicity of Nixplay's dedicated frames. New photos get added quickly and easily via app, email or social media, and the Seed can work vertically or horizontally, depending on how you position it.
Want more size and color options? Nixplay proper is offering 15% off one frame, 20% off two and 25% off three, a sale that includes all Seed and Iris models.
Facebook Portal: $129 (save $70)James Martin/CNET
If you and Dad don't live close by, here's a great way to keep in touch. The Portal is a 10.1-inch video chat device that can also do smart-hub things (like play music, run photo slideshows, show YouTube videos and so on). At $129, this is a much cheaper option than the Amazon Echo Show ($230) and Google Nest Hub Max ($229).
iHealth Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor: $25 (save $15) with codeiHealth
I don't know, is it weird to give Dad a blood-pressure monitor as a gift? Maybe not, if BP is something he needs to check regularly anyway. This one includes a large backlit display, but can also sync with mobile apps for easy sharing of BP data with you, doctors, etc.
Use promo code IHEALTH38 to get the iHealth Track at this discounted price. You can also get the newer iHealth Ease for $27.99 with promo code IHEALTH30; it's very similar, but your phone or tablet pulls meter duty. There's no separate module.
KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker: $68 (save $32)KitchenAid
Does Dad enjoy a cold-brew coffee on a hot summer's day? Bam: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the KitchenAid KCM5912SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $68 when you apply promo code CNETKAID at checkout. Price at Amazon: $100. Price when CNET previewed the smaller original version a couple years ago: $130.
Google Nest Hub, Home Mini and GE Smart Bulb: $99 (save $85)Google
The Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub) was already a pretty good deal when it was selling for $70-80 all by itself (considering the $129 list price), but this new bundle is even better: It adds the Home Mini smart speaker and one of GE's C-Life smart bulbs.
Arcade1Up Asteroids or Centipede arcade machine: $199 (save $100)Arcade1Up
If your dad is anywhere between the ages of 40 and 65, he probably has fond memories of playing arcade games back in the '70s and '80s. I certainly do, which is why I love Arcade1Up's 3/4-size coin-op game reproductions. The Asteroids and Centipede models (which each play four different games) are a nice option at $199 apiece.
Mighty Vibe portable Spotify player: $80Sarah Tew/CNET
If Dad is a Spotify fan, this is a fantastic accessory. The Mighty Vibe is tiny portable player that resembles Apple's old iPod Shuffle, one that sucks up Spotify playlists for phone- and data-free listening. A built-in spring clip makes it a ready companion for the gym, the trail, the workshop or wherever.
TaoTronics TT-BH053 true wireless earphones: $45 (save $5)Sarah Tew/CNET
Gotta love a good pair of true-wireless earbuds, which automatically turn on and pair the moment you take them out of the case. You know, like AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.
But those are too expensive. Thankfully, these TaoTronics earbuds are nearly as good for a fraction of the price. They normally run $50, but there's currently an on-page $5-off coupon, which makes the deal a little sweeter still.
I'm just getting started with Dad-friendly deals, so check back soon for new additions!
