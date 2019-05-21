Father's Day: Clever smart home gadgets your dad will actually love

Smart lights for smart dads
If you're like me, then your dad was always on your case as a kid to remember to turn lights off when you left the room. That's why I got mine a Philips Hue White starter kit for Father's Day the other year -- now, he can automate the lights to come on and off whenever he pleases, and if he forgets to turn something off when he heads to bed, he can just turn things off from the Hue app, or by asking a voice assistant.
Usually $70, this two-bulb starter kit currently costs $60 on Amazon, and it includes the Hue Bridge, which you'll need to keep plugged into Dad's router in order for the smarts to work.
From there, he can add additional bulbs and fixtures to his network as he pleases to expand his setup (or you can keep gifting them to him at future holidays -- sort of like that year when he got me a nice toolbox for my birthday despite the fact that I didn't own any tools yet, then gifted me a new tool to put it in it every year after that. Smart man, my dad.)
Oh, and just as a disclaimer, CNET may get a cut of the revenue for purchases made via the links in this gallery.
