CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mighty Vibe Spotify Music Player review: A tiny Spotify player that frees you from your phone

By
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
MSRP: $85.99
Compare These

The Good The Mighty Vibe is a tiny music player with an integrated clip that stores downloaded Spotify playlists. It has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can use it with Bluetooth headphones and speakers. It's good for runners who don't want to carry a phone around to listen to music. There's a headphone jack for wired headphones.

The Bad Bluetooth headphones are supposed to automatically re-pair, but some models may require manually re-pairing. Battery life is only OK.

The Bottom Line The Mighty Vibe's audience is limited to Spotify Premium users, but it's an appealing little music player for those looking for an iPod Shuffle-like device to wear on the go and leave their phone at home.

7.9 Overall
  • Design 9
  • Features 8
  • Sound 7
  • Value 7

Review Sections

If you were sad when Apple's iPod Shuffle was discontinued in 2017, you might find some solace in learning that the Mighty Vibe ($86, £80) is essentially the new iPod Shuffle for the streaming era. 

Except it has nothing to do with Apple or (blech!) iTunes. Instead it's just for Spotify, the most popular subscription streaming music service in the world. 

With a 0.7-ounce (20-gram) body made of plastic instead of aluminum, it's not quite as small or swanky looking as the Shuffle. But it's pretty tiny and is designed to clip onto a piece of clothing -- just like the Shuffle was.

Those similarities aside, the Mighty Vibe has two key features missing from the Shuffle: Bluetooth wireless connectivity and the ability to download any song you want from Spotify. The caveat is that you have to be a Spotify Premium subscriber to use it. That'll cost you $10 (£10 or AU$12) a month. 

mighty-vibe-spotify-music-player-08Enlarge Image

The Mighty Vibe clipped onto a shirt.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Some people experienced Bluetooth hiccups with Mighty's first-generation player. Addressing those complaints, Mighty said it has improved the Bluetooth performance for both connectivity and range in the Vibe. It seemed mostly fine to me, and fellow CNET editor David Katzmaier also didn't encounter any major issues.

Setup and synching were straightforward and I had no problem re-pairing the device with the Mighty app -- it's available for iOS and Android -- when I needed to refresh a playlist with additional songs or add another playlist.

While the Vibe is connected to the app on your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth, you transfer playlists over Wi-Fi. That means your phone and Vibe need to be on the same Wi-Fi network for synching. It's also worth mentioning that when you transfer playlists you can choose between three quality levels -- Normal, High and Extreme. If you use the Normal setting transfers are faster, but syncing proceeds with reasonable speed regardless of what setting you choose, thanks to the Wi-Fi connection.

Best Wearable Tech for 2019

See All

This week on CNET News

Google, plagued by data and privacy issues, still rakes it in
MicroLED is the first new screen tech in a decade. Can it beat OLED?
Samsung is trying to turn your refrigerator into Tinder

Discuss Mighty Vibe Spotify Music Player