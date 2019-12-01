CNET también está disponible en español.

11 Best Cyber Monday camera deals: Save hundreds on Sony, Canon, Nikon, GoPro and more

Wish you had a better camera to take the family photo at Thanksgiving? Time to change that, thanks to these massive savings on cameras for Cyber Monday 2019.

Make this the year you finally start to document your memories with a higher quality camera. One of these Cyber Monday camera deals will help you meet your New Year's resolution to develop your photography skills. And if you buy it now, not only will you score a great price, but you'll get the camera in time to document the rest of the 2019 holiday season. Black Friday brought a ton of massive deals on both cameras and photography gear this year, and many of those discounts are still available as we head into Cyber Monday. You'll find a variety of Sony deals, including an A6000 dual-lens kit. Panasonic's discounts run until Dec. 25, so you've got a bit more time to snag those deals (great for the pre-Christmas rush too).  

We're seeing multiple revolving Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on top-end brands including Canon, Panasonic, Sony, Nikon and GoPro, on everything from high-end bodies to point-and-shoots. Best Buy has revealed the largest number of camera deals, with Walmart and Target trailing further behind. 

And the discount cycle of individual manufacturers means while some of the good deals have been released early, many remain a mystery. For instance, Canon's released just a handful, all on full-frame gear like the EOS 5D Mark IV and EOS 6D Mark II DSLRs and EOS R and EOS RP mirrorless (these two for the first time since they shipped, so we'll probably see better discounts next year), though you'll find a lot of retailer sales on its entry-level models now. If you've been waiting to pick one of those up, now's a good time. We've seen lower prices on the older DSLRs, though.

Thanks to aggressive pricing around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's never been a better time to kit yourself out with an entry-level-to-midrange DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Best Cyber Monday camera deals available now

Sony A6000 dual lens kit: $600

You save $400

Any newbie downsizing from a DSLR or upgrading from a phone will find this a great mirrorless interchangeable-lens model. Providing the image quality and performance you expect when graduating from a smartphone, the A6000 may be several generations old, but that just means it's inexpensive. And there are usually plenty of bundle deals to choose from this time of year, with especially good ones around Black Friday. The A6000's current descendant, the A6400, has a much-upgraded autofocus system and improved image processing, but it's also more than $1,000 with a basic kit lens. And after all these years, people buying the A6000 still rave about it. Read our Sony A6000 review.

$600 at Best Buy

Nikon D7500 dual-lens kit: $997

You save $500
Sarah Tew/CNET

It's easy to go for the cheaper models when it comes to general photography, but shooting fast-moving subjects such as sports and wildlife still requires a little more outlay. The Nikon D7500 takes great shots and is a terrific DSLR for the enthusiast action photographer. And at just under $1,000 for a dual-lens kit with the (admittedly meh) AF-P DX 18-55mm VR and 70-300mm VR lenses, you've got all you need to start out with. If you prefer to buy a better lens separately, at just under $800 the body is a nice deal as well. Read our Nikon D7500 preview.

$997 at Amazon

Nikon D5600 dual-lens kit: $600

You save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you can afford to buy something a little better than the dirt-cheap options -- the Nikon D3500 and the Canon EOS Rebel T6 -- it's worth it. And this is the best of the DSLR step-ups, which is a great deal paired with the 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses. Read our Nikon D5600 review.

$600 at Best Buy

Sony A7 II with 20-70mm lens: $998

You save $730
Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony's last-generation full-frame mirrorless is a fantastic deal as a kit for less than $1,000, especially since even the older A7 isn't that cheap. The A7 II adds in-body image stabilization and improved autofocus over the earlier model, which makes a big difference. Read our Sony A7 II preview.

$998 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000: $448

You save $352

A relatively fast f2.8-f4 lens makes this 25-400mm zoom camera stand out for the money. It's a little old (from 2015), but it still offers everything you'd expect from a 2019 model, including 4K video and a 1-inch sensor. Read Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 review.

$448 at Amazon

Canon EOS M50 kit: $600

You save $200
Lori Grunin/CNET

This camera is a popular mirrorless for vloggers, and this upcoming low price includes a mount adapter so you can expand the range of lenses available to use with it from the meager selection of Canon M mount options. Read our Canon EOS M50 preview.

$600 at Best Buy

Panasonic Lumix G7 dual-lens kit: $585

You save $415
Sarah Tew / CNET

Panasonic hasn't listed any Black Friday-specific deals, but its seasonal discounts are in full swing. The Micro Four Thirds G7 makes a terrific alternative to an entry-level DSLR -- the sensor is smaller but the image quality is still good and the camera is more compact -- especially for this price for a kit with the 14-42mm, f3.5-5.6 II and 45-150mm, F4.0-5.6 lenses, which have equivalent field of views to a 28-84mm and 90-300mm on a full frame.

This deal was previously listed for $498, but even though it's edged up a bit, this is still a big saving. We'll update here if we see any more price changes. Read our Panasonic Lumix G7 review.

$585 at Amazon

Nikon D3500 dual-lens kit: $400

You save $450
Nikon

Target is offering a great deal on the D3500 with the 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses as one of its early Black Friday doorbusters. The D3500 is essentially identical to the D3400 it replaced. Read our Nikon D3400 review.

$400 at Target

Canon EOS Rebel T7i dual-lens kit: $800

You save $400
Sarah Tew/CNET

Canon's step-up dSLR from the cheap T6 or T7 is worth it for the better autofocus and video performance. This Best Buy doorbuster price for a kit with the EF-S 18-55mm IS STM and 55-250mm IS II lenses also includes a bag and a SanDisk 32GB Memory Card as well. Read our Canon EOS Rebel T7i review.

$800 at Best Buy

Nikon D750 body: $1,000

You save $500
Sarah Tew

The D750 is an older model, but it's still a terrifc full-frame DSLR if you're in the market for one, especially now that it's under $1,000. Read our Nikon D750 review.

$1,000 at Best Buy

GoPro Hero8 Black: $350

You save $50
Joshua Goldman/CNET

When moving at high speeds, nothing beats an action camera for sharing the most breathless moments. The latest version of this excellent little action cam got rid of the separate mounting frame, improved on its already-terrific image stabilization and made it easier to create better-looking videos. For the Black Friday weekend, it's down to $350 at a variety of places, including Best Buy and Target. Read our GoPro Hero8 Black preview.

$350 at Best Buy


